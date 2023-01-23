Home Technology iPhone 15 Pro Appearance Breaking News: Small and Remarkable Beautiful Design | TechNews Technology New Report
Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Appearance Breaking News: Small and Remarkable Beautiful Design | TechNews Technology New Report

by admin
iPhone 15 Pro Appearance Breaking News: Small and Remarkable Beautiful Design | TechNews Technology New Report

With the launch of the iPhone 14 series, there are now more and more rumors related to the iPhone 15 in the market.

According to the latest news from the Twitter account ShrimpApplePro, the size selection of the iPhone 15 series will be consistent with that of the iPhone 14 series, which means that the iPhone Plus models, which are not very popular, will also appear in the iPhone 15 series.

However, ShrimpApplePro also mentioned that the Pro version of the iPhone 15 will have a narrower frame, and will also have a curved frame with the same design language as the iPhone 5C, but only the frame is curved, and the display panel still adopts a flat design.

ShrimpApplePro said that sources told him that the iPhone 15 Pro Max (also known as Ultra) has a very beautiful appearance, with narrower borders and curved frames, which can create an effect like an Apple Watch.

As for the design of the front lens, ShrimpApplePro said that all four iPhone 15 models will have a dynamic island design, and there will be no design changes. The cover plate of the panel will still use super ceramic crystal shield glass, fruit fans should not expect too much upgrade in this regard.

(First image source: Apple)

See also  Creating bitcoins is now much cheaper

You may also like

The ChatGPT phenomenon according to some Italian startups...

iPhone 15 series exposure?A change makes fruit fans...

FTX and the reaction of crypto exchanges to...

[New Year’s Eve]I want a tablet with a...

Want to rescue iCloud cloud disk files deleted...

Fan-Made Mega Man X Game, MEGAMAN X –...

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 TGP Downgraded to 160W...

The Smartphone That Changed the World – The...

Apple will launch three new features of iOS...

The iPhone 15 concept map reveals that the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy