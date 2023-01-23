With the launch of the iPhone 14 series, there are now more and more rumors related to the iPhone 15 in the market.

According to the latest news from the Twitter account ShrimpApplePro, the size selection of the iPhone 15 series will be consistent with that of the iPhone 14 series, which means that the iPhone Plus models, which are not very popular, will also appear in the iPhone 15 series.

However, ShrimpApplePro also mentioned that the Pro version of the iPhone 15 will have a narrower frame, and will also have a curved frame with the same design language as the iPhone 5C, but only the frame is curved, and the display panel still adopts a flat design.

Source described the iPhone 15 pro max(aka ultra) is very beautiful. With the thinner bezels and curved edges could create the same effect like on apple watch. — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) January 21, 2023

ShrimpApplePro said that sources told him that the iPhone 15 Pro Max (also known as Ultra) has a very beautiful appearance, with narrower borders and curved frames, which can create an effect like an Apple Watch.

As for the design of the front lens, ShrimpApplePro said that all four iPhone 15 models will have a dynamic island design, and there will be no design changes. The cover plate of the panel will still use super ceramic crystal shield glass, fruit fans should not expect too much upgrade in this regard.

(First image source: Apple)