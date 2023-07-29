iPhone 15: will the Apple smartphone come later than expected?

PR / Business Insider

In the fall of 2023, Apple will most likely unveil the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is not yet officially known what innovations the top smartphones will bring with them – but there are already countless rumors about the Apple flagships. We have summarized the most exciting rumors about release, design, price and Co. for you.

It feels like the iPhone 15 is already in the starting blocks – if Apple stays true to its rhythm, it will finally be on the market in autumn 2023. Accordingly, there are of course already countless rumors about the new Apple flagships. We took a look at the most exciting rumors and collected them here for you!

So much in advance: We assume that the iPhone 15 series will also do the same Standard model, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max expect. But there are also insiders who think of a possible iPhone 15 Ultra – analogous to the Apple Watch Ultra – report; possibly instead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

When will the iPhone 15 be released?

As already mentioned, we are expecting the presentation of the new iPhones in the Herbst 2023. In recent years, smartphones have usually been presented in mid-September – so we have assumed that an Apple event around the 12. September 2023 around could expect.

Will the iPhone 15 come later than expected?

But after a delay in the presentation of the iPhone 12 in 2020 due to the pandemic, we may now have to wait again for a longer period of time. Even then, analyst Wamsi Mohan, who works for Bank of America, had predicted the delay much earlier. Now he is speaking again: As the website “9to5mac.com” reports, Mohan has informed investors that the new Apple cell phone will not appear in September 2023 as expected. The industry expert assumes a delay of a few weeks, but does not give a specific date. Whether Wamsi Mohan is right this time remains to be seen – but he is considered a reliable source.

Design: what will the iPhone 15 look like?

We can assume that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have one dynamic notch (Dynamic Island). Some insiders even expect that all models will be equipped with the Dynamic Island and be able to display information and offer controls at any time. In addition, it is rumored that Apple is the physical buttons on the edge of the iPhone, which years later could lead to a major change to the housing. As “9to5Mac” reports, the technology of the required sensor keys is not yet mature enough for the iPhone 15. The Pro models may get one instead Action-Tasteas we already know from the Apple Watch Ultra.

Here you can take a first look at the possible design of the iPhones 15 series:

The iPhone 15 could be this big

As with the iPhone 14, we will probably not expect a mini model in the next smartphone generation from Apple. Presumably, the tech giant will use the well-known display sizes 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches remain. We may then expect a larger display on the iPhone 16, which is expected to appear in autumn 2024.

Will the iPhone 15 get a USB-C port?

It is the eternal dispute between Apple and the European Union – which could now come to an end! Because we assume that the new iPhones will finally have one USB-C port receive. Apple had already indicated this change from Lightning to USB-C after an EU decision.

What can the camera of the iPhone 15 do?

Apple seems to be working closely with Sony again on the development of new cameras. In addition to references to new Sony sensors and higher resolutionswhich should not only be reserved for the Pro models, this image tweeted by Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks volumes:

Rumors have been around for a long time that Apple is working on a camera Periscope lens technology works, which would entail a higher optical zoom. The iPhone 15 Pro models could then be replaced by one tenfold optical zoom benefit.

Price: How much does the iPhone 15 cost?

Since the iPhone 14 was already launched with a price increase, it is possible that the iPhone 15 will not be significantly more expensive than its predecessor. However, due to hardware upgrades, such as the new A17 Bionic processor and larger memory, as well as inflation and the generally tense economic situation, we can probably still expect one price increase. How big this will be is questionable.

Because meanwhile various leakers speak of noticeable price increases – especially for the US market. There could be the Pro models 200,00 US-Dollar become more expensive. Applying this increase to the German models, the iPhone 15 Pro Max from 1600.00 euros costs. However, so could at the same time a larger price gap be achieved between the basic and the Pro model in order to make the purchase of the cheaper version more attractive for customers …

