After using the iPhone for so long, some apps and auxiliary functions have always existed, but have never been opened and used, such as the “”iPhone Magnifier“(Magnifier), is a surprising and mysterious hidden iOS function. Where is the iPhone magnifying glass?wantHow to Use the iPhone Magnifier Photo Feature？How to set the magnifying glassWho will need to use the iPhone magnifying glass, these questions will lead you to a glimpse of the practical skills of the iPhone magnifying glass through this teaching!

What is iPhone Magnifier?

The iPhone magnifying glass is the “expansion machine” (also known as electronic vision aid) in low vision aids, which undoubtedly provides a more convenient and cost-effective additional option for the visually impaired.. Moreover, with the continuous improvement of the iPhone lens, the distance from the professional expansion machine has also been shortened. Now this function of the iPhone magnifier has become an independent APP, and has been moved into the control center, greatly increasing the convenience of opening.

Simply put, through the built-in iOS camera auxiliary function, the front visual area can be zoomed in, frozen, and enlarged for viewing, and can be directly zoomed in and out of the control bar, increase or decrease contrast, turn on the flashlight, color filters and other functions, in the latest Apple release. The released iOS16 version can also detect and display the name of the object item in the screen; in addition, in the device equipped with the new LiDAR scanner (LiDAR), the “person” and its “distance” in front can be detected through a magnifying glass, So powerful and rich in functions that cameras use, the magnifying glass can be defined as another way to fully use the lens of an Apple device.

Where is the iPhone Magnifier feature? how to use?

Due to different iOS versions, the location of the iPhone magnifying glass function will also be different. The following uses iOS16, iOS 15 and iOS 14 to teach you how to turn on the magnifying glass function.

How to open the magnifying glass 1. Via Siri

Just say “Hey Siri ~ Open the magnifying glass” directly to the iPhone, you can quickly turn on the magnifying glass function.

How to open the magnifying glass 2. By searching

From the search bar that slides down from the iOS home screen, search for “Magnifying Glass” to find this APP. (suitable for iOS 15 or above)

How to open the magnifying glass 3. Use the control center

If you have a new version of iOS 15 or above, you can directly open the iOS “Settings” and click “Control Center”, add “Magnifying Glass” to the Control Center, you can pull down the control center through the upper right corner of the iPhone, and you will see the “Magnifying Glass” inside. Function.

How to turn on the magnifying glass 4. Auxiliary use of shortcut keys

If you have an older version of iOS 14 or a newer version, you can also use the “Home button” or“Side switch key” can be quickly pressed three timesCall out the “magnifying glass” function, the setting method is as follows:

Open the “Settings” app

Select “Accessibility”

Check the “Magnifying Glass” function from the auxiliary shortcut keys

iPhone magnifying glass function 9 tricks must-learn skills

In fact, the iPhone magnifier contains many new camera lens functions that have not been discovered. Next, we will introduce each magnifier function and how to operate it!

Magnifying glass function 1. Freeze and zoom

Magnifying glass function 2. Photo enlargement

Magnifying glass function 3. Adjust screen brightness

Magnifying glass function 4. Turn on auxiliary flashlight

Magnifying glass function 5. Various filter switching

Magnifying glass function 6. Screen focus lock

Magnifying glass function 7. Enable image description

Magnifying glass function 8. Detect the distance between people and doors

Magnifying glass function 9. Custom control items

Magnifying glass function 1. Freeze and zoom

The iPhone magnifier has a photo button similar to that of the camera. The difference is that this button is more like a freeze frame, and does not save the photo. After use, it disappears. You can also open the “multiple photo mode” in the lower right corner. I used it before. Users who use the camera to shoot distant objects should know that the picture will become very shaky when using the telephoto function, so the objects can be viewed more clearly after viewing.

As long as you click the photo button, the screen will freeze, and you can also use the functions below to zoom in and out, use filters, increase/decrease contrast, etc., and you can temporarily save it. If you want to save, you can press the share button in the upper right corner to save to the photo. .

Magnifying glass function 2. Photo enlargement

Another major difference between a magnifying glass and a camera is the “magnification”. Here, we will help you compare the magnification of the magnifying glass and the camera. You can see the difference between the two from the initial screen. The magnifying glass can provide a more magnifying effect. In this state, the picture will be extremely unstable, so “freeze” at this time can provide a better viewing experience.

Magnifying glass function 3. Adjust screen brightness

If you feel that the screen is too dark when using the iPhone magnifier, you can click the “sun” function button at the bottom, and you can improve the clarity of viewing when the scene on file is darker.

Magnifying glass function 4. Turn on auxiliary flashlight

Another function that enhances the brightness is the “flashlight” function, which can be turned on directly when using the “iPhone Magnifier”. The flashlight is used as a flash in camera mode and cannot be turned on or off freely.

Magnifying glass function 5. Various filter switching

In addition, the iPhone magnifier also provides a “filter” function, but this is not the same as the filter function of the iOS built-in camera. From the effect, we can know that this filter provides a variety of choices for visually impaired people, adjust it according to your own needs. clear mode.

In the magnifying glass filter, there are “gray scale, reverse gray scale, yellow characters on black background, red characters on black background, yellow characters on blue background, white characters on blue background, reverse, black characters on red background, black characters on yellow background, and blue characters on yellow background. , blue text on white background, no filter.”

You can also adjust the filter according to your common use and preferences. After clicking the “gear” in the lower left corner, click “Filter” in the “Custom Controls” to choose the filter style you want to display.

Magnifying glass function 6. Screen focus lock

When viewing in normal mode, the magnifying glass will automatically adjust the focal length of the object, while the focus lock can fix the focal length and will not refocus due to camera movement. There is a similar function in the camera. In the magnifying glass, it is more direct through the button. locked focus.

Magnifying glass function 7. Enable image description

The image description can directly present the items captured on the screen in real-time and text, and the item description will be continuously updated in about milliseconds. This function is actually very similar to watching streaming platforms, such as the photo version of the “audio audio description” that can be selected when Netflix and apple TV+ are used.

Magnifying glass function 8. Detect the distance between people and doors

There is also an auxiliary visually impaired function in the iPhone magnifying glass, as long as you click the “box” button on the right, you can enter the person and door detection mode.

Pay attention to the person and door detection mode. It is only applicable to devices equipped with a LiDAR scanner (iPhone Pro series or iPad Pro series), which can detect the “person distance” or “door distance” ahead through the magnifying glass. In addition to directly displaying the distance to others on the screen, the frequency and voice of the warning sound can also be used to know the distance. When the person gets closer, the sound becomes more rapid. This function is undoubtedly a powerful function for visually impaired users. So we can define a magnifying glass as another way to fully use the lens of an Apple device.

Magnifying glass function 9. Custom control items

There is a setting button in the iPhone magnifying glass, which can store several actions, and these actions refer to the “custom control items” in the settings, which means that one mobile phone can be used by many users. set mode. In the control item, you can adjust the position of frequently used functions according to your own preferences. In addition, the image description function can also be presented in text or voice, but as of the time of writing, the “voice image description” function cannot be fully used.

Who is iPhone Magnifier suitable for? When can it be used?

Some people may wonder who the iPhone magnifying glass is for? and when can it be used? The following are three user groups and use time points.

Requires visual aid for users

For visually impaired users, a magnifying glass or video expander has been a high-priced visual aid for many years, and it is undoubtedly a convenient tool that can be integrated into handheld devices and tablets. In addition, in a device equipped with LiDAR, it can detect the distance of people and broadcast it, and can also identify objects by text through image description. For people with amblyopia, it should be able to improve the function of life security. In addition, the iPhone pro series has three lenses, which can also perform better in screen presentation.

In addition, a special interview with a visually impaired user who has used Apple devices for a long time to share personal experience. The respondent’s level of vision is still able to see objects blurred in the near vicinity. It is said that “the auxiliary use of Apple devices is the most commonly used tool in daily life and can greatly increase the convenience of life.” And it is no exaggeration to say “no It, I will die!”.

Regarding the use of the iPhone magnifying glass function, the user said that it is used when it is necessary to focus on small places, such as using the camera to magnify the signature column when signing a signature, or when waiting for the bus to take a picture of the arrival time of the stop sign, and then display it on the screen. The zoom-in view is the function of freeze-frame in the magnifying glass. In addition, users also mentioned that there are many visually impaired friends who believe that Apple devices have really saved their lives, and said that “Apple’s auxiliary functions have given me dignity in life.”

Therefore, if you have a friend who needs visual assistance, please recommend him to use it! Perhaps it is also suitable to push the pit and directly consider replacing the iphone 14 Pro series that will be launched this year, because the lens and LiDAR will be able to enjoy more complete functions.

Presbyopia, color blind users

After aging eyes, some lesions will inevitably occur, and if you have color blindness or other visual impairment, you can also use the color filter in the “magnifying glass” to help us identify colors exactly.

common user

It can actually be used by ordinary users, so when do you need to turn on the iPhone magnifying glass function? Explain the difference between the “camera” and “magnifying glass” functions.

The iPhone “Camera” provides different camera modes, such as photo, video, panorama, portrait, filters, etc., while the iPhone “Magnifier” is more function-oriented, which can directly turn on the flashlight, and the brightness and contrast can be directly controlled.

Mr. Mad believes that the biggest difference between the two lies in the “magnification ratio”. For myopic users, a magnifying glass can quickly help us to view distant objects and provide a more extreme magnification ratio; of course, if you zoom the picture from the photo, you can also achieve this ratio However, using the above steps is cumbersome and not instant enough.

Therefore, the iPhone magnifying glass can also become a “telescope” for ordinary users. For example, in the classroom scene, the distance between the briefings is shortened, or in the concert, the state of the stage table can be seen more directly through zooming. In addition, the selection of filters can also provide clearer pictures and lines in special use cases.

Summary of iPhone Magnifier Features

The above is the use skills and complete analysis of the iOS “Magnifying Glass” App. If you feel this teaching is very useful after reading it, and share this iOS skill with more friends to know! After fully understanding the iOS Magnifier function, what are your feelings and thoughts that you would like to share with us? Welcome to leave a message and share!

