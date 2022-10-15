Executive summary:According to Agence France-Presse, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Quasi Kwarten suddenly announced his resignation on the 14th. On the same day, 10 Downing Street confirmed that Jeremy Hunt was appointed as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer. British Sky News said on the 14th that Hunter’s appointment showed that Truss was trying to get her opponent on her side.

According to Agence France-Presse, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Quasi Kwarten suddenly announced his resignation on the 14th. On the same day, 10 Downing Street confirmed that Jeremy Hunt was appointed as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer. British Sky News said on the 14th that Hunter’s appointment showed that Truss was trying to get her opponent on her side.

Fox News said on the 14th that Hunter is an outstanding Conservative MP. He was health secretary from 2012 to 2018 and later foreign secretary. In 2019, Hunter emerged as Johnson’s contender in the Conservative Party leadership race. This year he ran against Truss again for the Conservative Party leadership, but failed to pass the first round of voting. In addition, Hunter’s wife was born in Xi’an, China, and the two have a son and two daughters.

Last month, Truss unveiled the most aggressive tax cuts since 1972. The package is seen as not only exacerbating social injustice, but also wreaking havoc on UK monetary policy. Not long after the announcement of the plan, the exchange rate of the British pound took a catastrophic “dive”.

In the face of fierce domestic opposition, Truss announced earlier this month that it was abandoning plans to scrap the top 45 percent income tax rate. But Truss said publicly in an interview that the plan, which has aroused opposition, “is a decision by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwarten.” But procedurally speaking, the plan proposed by the British government needs to be approved by the Prime Minister before it can be launched. Therefore, people from all walks of life believe that this statement by Truss is to pass the buck to Kwarten. In fact, before Kwarten announced his resignation, the British media had already revealed that Truss intended to dismiss him.

Truss has only been in office for more than a month, but he has continued to receive negative reviews, so he has been repeatedly rumored to be insecure. According to Agence France-Presse, former Conservative MP Goodman told the BBC on the 13th: “Conservative MPs are looking for potential candidates to replace Truss.” Goodman said that Truss took office less than 40 days before he took office. There have been multiple names for successors, including former finance minister Sunak and even former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. There are also media reports that the British general election is not far away. But at a press conference on the 14th, Truss admitted that his previous economic policies were too aggressive, but she said she would not resign because of this.

Original title: The change of Chancellor of the Exchequer highlights the political crisis in the UK, and the UK general election is not far away?