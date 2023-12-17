Elena Crespi, scientist of the year in the hydrogen sector: “I am working for a less polluted Earth”

“Research will change the world.” She has 30 years the Italian researcher who won the European Scientist of the Year award in the hydrogen sector. Is called Elena Crespi, she is the Young Scientist 2023: the award was awarded to her in Brussels by Hydrogen Europe Research, an international organization that includes 150 universities and research centers from 29 countries. Elena works at Bruno Kessler Foundation of Trentoin first place for scientific excellence.

“I see this award as a sign that I am on the right path.” The recognition, in fact, aims to retain the best researchers within the sector and to incentivize their research activities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

What do you do exactly? “I am studying the technologies that allow us to produce hydrogen (electrolysers) and systems that use hydrogen to produce electricity (Fuel Cells, or fuel cells). These are complex systems with many components. During my research I created models that simulate their behavior to understand how to improve their efficiency. The ultimate goal of the research is use hydrogen to de-carbonize. In electrolysers, in fact, hydrogen is produced without polluting, starting from renewable electricity and water. Today, in 80% of cases, hydrogen is produced with other technologies, starting from methane or even coal.”

From Varese, degree in Energy Engineering at the Polytechnic of Milan. The interest in hydrogen was born during his university years, attending a simple course. Then the topic becomes a passion and his master’s thesis. In 2022 he does a PhD in Energy and Nuclear Sciences and Technologies and continues to study Fuel Cells and electrolysers (which are upstream of the system). His doctoral thesis received the AIMSEA award, with a scholarship. In those years, Elena made an application to the Sustainable Energy Center of the Bruno Kessler Foundation. She gets hired. “In our center we are 40 researchers divided into two areas: those who deal with hydrogen systems and those with batteries. We participate in European tenders financed by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership. We work in groups, dealing with various projects, also providing technology transfer and consultancy to companies”.

What are the advantages of hydrogen?

“Hydrogen is an energy carrier. Important for decarbonisation, it also allows for greater penetration of renewable sources and is perfect for storing energy. With electrolysers, hydrogen can be produced using electricity produced by the sun and wind. This hydrogen can also be stored for a long period. By using Fuel Cells, hydrogen can in fact be reconverted into electricity when there is no sun or wind. This technology has existed for a long time, but is little used because it is inefficient and very expensive. With our research we aim to increase efficiency, i.e. produce as much hydrogen as possible with the same amount of electricity, and at the same time reduce production costs.”

Elena’s childhood was spent outdoors playing sports and in contact with animals. “Perhaps my attention to the environment was born precisely in those years as a child in contact with nature.” At the end of high school she decided to study renewable energy. “I wanted to do something that could serve the world.” Now she dreams of continuing to do research and discover something new. “I would like to make a contribution to this sector. I am working to create a better world. A less polluted planet.” You believe in the future of hydrogen. “It will be able to contribute to the energy transition and I hope that this will happen as soon as possible by 2030.”

What does your story teach the new generations?

“I just am busy with study and work. I didn’t make huge sacrifices. But I believe that commitment is enough to achieve results. And it’s really worth getting involved to do something positive. I would not have imagined that my life would be in the world of research. I got passionate about doing it.”

Daughter of retired accounting clerks. “My biggest thanks go to them. For allowing me to study, to believe in myself and to choose what was right for me.” A veterinary sister. “I tell the girls not to be afraid to do the job of their dreams or to choose scientific subjects. Hydrogen is still a male field, but many promising young people are starting to appear. Research is a beautiful world, it is the only way we have to discover new things, try to solve problems and find solutions, perhaps in unimaginable places”.

