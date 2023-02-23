Bluetooth headsets are easy and convenient to use. Over time, everyone has forgotten the double enjoyment brought by uncompressed and even high-definition sound quality. As long as there is a pair of wired earphones and a Fender AE2i, the iPhone will instantly become a DAP-level player, and it supports MFI certification and fully supports the use of different apps.

Among Fender’s personal audio products, the AE1i Audio Enhancer can be said to be one of the most well-known and highest-selling products. Three years after the launch, the development team officially launched the upgraded model AE2i Audio Enhancer, not only the appearance, but also from the inside to the outside, a new design of the amplification circuit, with Cirrus Logic decoding chip, ADI amplification chip and Apple patented A2M chip, through a dedicated program and playback software, and then connected to the Lightning socket, the mobile phone instantly transforms into a DAP to play high-standard music on the go.

light and protective

The main body and Lightning socket of the AE2i Audio Enhancer continue to use a series of aluminum alloy shells. In addition to excellent protection and good heat dissipation, they use a more stylish “corner” design, which is even lighter than the previous generation. It retains good protection and improves appearance. The cable body is the same as the Fender professional guitar lead, wrapped by Black Tweed woven mesh, which has a better feel, and the interface is resistant to bending and breaking.

High-quality decoding

As a high-quality decoding ear amplifier specially designed for iOS systems, the core part of AE2i uses Apple’s patented A2M DSP chip, and Cirrus Logic’s high-end decoding and amplifier chip to form a hardware processing combination. Compared with the original conversion cable, only one all-in-one chip is used to process audio and amplify the low-cost design at the same time. Of course, the effect is obvious and easy to see, so that you can hear more. Simply understand, AE2i can be roughly divided into two parts. The Lightning plug used to connect to the iPhone has a built-in independent audio transmission chip, which is then transmitted to the body through the intermediate cable. First, the digital audio will be processed through Apple’s patented A2M DSP chip. Afterwards, it is decoded and amplified by Cirrus Logic’s CS42L83 chip specially designed for iPhone, which is really designed to restore high sound quality.

Output increased by 61%

The biggest change of AE2i this time should be the amplification circuit. The development team used more data and years of development experience to greatly improve the energy and conversion required for amplification, and added a new ADI power amplifier chip. With the understanding of A2M processing chip and CS decoding, the power of the input method is greatly increased from 120mW of the previous generation to 195mW in the case of 32ohms, and the increase rate reaches 61%. Headphones are adequate.

Fender Audio Enhancer App

Anyone who has used the previous generation AE1i knows that Fender has developed a special app “Audio Enchancer” for this purpose. With the launch of AE2i, the exclusive interface will be updated simultaneously. In addition to having 2 sets of enhanced modes, in A2M Under the high-efficiency hardware computing processing of the chip, the timbre can be changed with lower distortion, which includes preset EQ for different audio orientations, and a 7-band adjustable EQ that can be adjusted within the range of 250Hz-16kHz. New preset EQ for watching movies.

Exclusive viewing EQ

The newly designed amplifying circuit increases the output power to 195mW, which is enough to bring a stronger performance to your movie. With the audio-visual EQ specially designed for AE2i, it brings you enough vocal dialogue without weakening the background, Audio performance, thanks to the processing speed of the A2M chip, even if you watch movies, play games, or watch Netflix, the synchronization of sound and picture will be kept close to zero delay, allowing you to immerse yourself in the world of movies and temporarily escape from reality. (Individual preset EQ is only available on AE2i)



Provide 24bit Hi-Res quality

Music streaming services have moved towards high-quality sound, some services such as Tidal, KKBOX, Qobuz, Apple Music, etc. have provided 24bit Hi-Res quality, or YouTube Music, Spotify, and even in-camera music, regardless of DSD, FLAC, MQA Support, everything depends on the powerful decoding capability of the CS42L83 chip in the AE2i, as well as the powerful amplification circuit, which can move and move freely.

MFi-certified

Having been certified by MFi, AE2i already supports the use of most of the built-in programs. At the same time, as long as it is connected with a wired headset with a radio microphone, it can make voice calls, daily communications or video online conferences. Work and entertainment are also taken care of.

Fender AE2i Specifications

♦️DSP chip: AppleTM A2M

♦️Decoding chip: Cirrus Logic CS42L83

♦️Amplifying chip: Analog Devices Inc. chip

♦️Support: 24bit/192kHz (MFI limited to 24bit/48kHz)

♦️Output power: 195mW @32 Ohms

♦️Power level: 1.25vrms

♦️Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz

♦️Signal to Noise Ratio: 104dB

♦️Total harmonic distortion: 0.065%

♦️Weight: 7g

♦️Suggested retail price: HKD 950

