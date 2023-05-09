Is anyone else using my Netflix account?

Account shared and lost track? We’ll show you how to find out who’s streaming from your account.

Image: Derek Sutton/Unsplash

You know it: visiting friends who don’t have their own Netflix account. So I logged in with my own, had a nice evening and never thought about it again. But what if the acquaintances continue to use the log-in? You may not feel completely comfortable with it. Here’s how to find out if you’re still dragging beneficiaries.

Only recently did Netflix decide to stop account sharing, which it had actively promoted years before. The implementation for this is stumbling a bit and will be delayed at least for Germany, but if you don’t want to rely on the streaming giant one day kicking your free-riding viewers out of the account, the following tip is for you.

How to deregister accounts remotely

Screenshot: Netflix App

Go to your Netflix profile and click on your profile picture. In the following you select the point “Accounto” and then you go to “security and privacy“from where you”Manage access and devices“ can select. Here you will find a list of the devices on which your account is logged in. If you discover a friend’s TV or projector, you’ll know. You can now conveniently log out individual devices from the list via the screen and thus deregister your account from these devices.