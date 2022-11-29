Home Technology It is reported that Samsung will cooperate with Google and AMD to create exclusive processors for Galaxy series mobile phones- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends
Although the Galaxy S23 series to be launched next year will fully adopt Qualcomm processors, Samsung obviously does not plan to give up the idea of ​​building its own processor products, and it is rumored that it will cooperate with Google and AMD to create an exclusive Galaxy series mobile phone processor.

Prior to this, there were rumors in the market that Samsung would create exclusive processor products for the Galaxy series mobile phones. Compared with the Exynos series processors launched by Samsung earlier, it will obviously focus more on the exclusive application design of the Galaxy series mobile phones, and will not consider other brands. It is used in mobile phones, so it is expected to use processors like Apple in the iPhone series, which can have a higher integration effect of software and hardware.

According to the current news, the processor of Samsung’s exclusive Galaxy series mobile phone has been put into design since 2020, and has been in-depth cooperation with Google’s Tensor processor team and AMD’s Radeon team. It is expected to be launched in 2025. The first wave of products.

Although Samsung has also created CPUs with its own architecture design in the past, and later cooperated with AMD Radeon department to develop RDNA display architecture GPUs, but ultimately lost to competitors to create processor products, so in 2019, the CPU located in the Austin, Texas R&D Center was disbanded. Design team, and abandoned the independent framework “Mongoose” developed in the past few years, and then turned to adopt a semi-customized design solution in cooperation with Arm.

However, it may be because Apple’s self-developed processor products have increasingly high software and hardware integration effects, while the research and development results of its own processor products have not seen any improvement. Even the flagship products to be launched next year will fully adopt Qualcomm products. Therefore, Samsung still plans to create processor products with its own architecture design, and will aim to integrate the functions of Galaxy series mobile phone applications.

However, it is currently impossible to confirm the form of the self-architecture processor that Samsung will invest again. At the same time, under the cooperation with Google’s Tensor processor team, whether there will be similarities between the processors built by Samsung and Google in the future, or There will be a significant difference, but it is not yet confirmed.

