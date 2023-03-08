According to reports, in order to complete the development of “GTA 6” as soon as possible, Rockstar may cut some game content and reserve it for subsequent DLC releases. The company is currently facing “internal worries” such as the return to office policy and brain drain, which may affect the time to market of the game.

The “Grand Theft Auto (GTA)” series is one of the most popular games in the world. Since the launch of the fifth generation in 2013, there has been no new sequel. While we know that Rockstar is actively developing GTA 6 and have seen some footage of the game through a massive leak last year, it seems like the game is a long way off.

There is currently no official launch date for GTA 6, and it may take a few years to play it. However, Tez2, a well-known Rock star insider, broke the news recently that Rock Star plans to release “GTA 6” at the end of 2024, but it may also be postponed to early 2025.

A key factor affecting Rockstar’s plans has been the recent controversial “back to office” policy, for which many game developers have come under fire. Rockstar appears to be following this policy as well, which could lead to a brain drain and thus the potential for more delays, insiders have warned.

However, Tez2 said that in order to avoid the impact of expanding the delay, Rockstar may cut some content of the game, and then complete it through DLC.

There have been a lot of reports over the past few years about the timing of GTA 6’s launch. The latest news from Tez2 shows that “the end of 2024” is currently the most promising time point. But for the majority of players, patience is still required while waiting for this game.