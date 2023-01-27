It is rumored that PS5 Pro will be released in April! Recently, the supply of PS5, which has been launched for two years, has suddenly increased sharply, and many stores have been able to “Walk-In” purchases. It is reported that Sony plans to release an enhanced version of PS5 Pro in April. Friends who have not bought it may consider waiting. .

According to online news, Sony PS5 Pro will be released in April 2023. PS5 Pro will use a new generation of AMD APU chips and a liquid cooling system to further improve thermal performance, and the display performance will reach AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics core At the same time, it supports more advanced ray tracing, reconstruction and rendering technologies, corresponding to 4K, which provides 120 FPS smooth game screen at 2160p, and even better performance at 8K.

However, there is also news that Sony will only release the “slim” version of the PS5, the PS5 Slim, in April. Focus on PS6 development, and will not launch a PS5 Pro version.

