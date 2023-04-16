It is rumored that the vivo press conference will be held on 4/20 and will release two folding machines and one tablet

Earlier, I shared the real machine photos of vivo X Fold2 and X Flip two folding machines. The former is the third folding machine in the X Fold series, while the latter is the first clamshell folding machine launched by vivo. Yesterday, two technology bloggers @熊猫very bald and @数据问话站 respectively broke the news on Weibo, saying that vivo will hold a new phone launch event on the evening of April 20.

The top specifications of X Fold2 The two whistleblowers have also predicted many predictions in the past, so the credibility is quite high. Among them, @数码闲话站 also revealed that in addition to two folding machines, vivo will also release the vivo Pad 2 tablet at that time. The folding machine vivo X Fold2 is confirmed to use an 8.03-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,916 x 2,160, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and is equipped with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging as a selling point, and the camera will be certified by Zeiss.

X Flip uses Snapdragon 8+G1 processor

The clamshell folding machine X Flip uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a built-in 4,400mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, the main camera is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 sensor, and it has a rather large secondary screen. As for the Vivo Pad 2 tablet, it is said that it will use the Dimensity 9000+ processor. Vivo has chosen an LCD screen with a resolution of 1,800 x 2,880 and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

