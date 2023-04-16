Do you have these levels too high in your blood? You are at risk of Alzheimer’s: knowing them is important

Find out what blood levels are associated with Alzheimer’s risk and how to prevent it. Read the article to find out more.

L’Alzheimer it’s a neurodegenerative disease affecting millions of people around the world. While the exact cause of the disease is not yet known, there are some risk factors that can increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s, including certain blood levels that are too high. Read on to learn more.

Blood levels associated with Alzheimer’s risk

Homocysteine: High levels of homocysteine ​​in the blood can increase the risk of Alzheimer’s. Homocysteine ​​is an amino acid produced by protein metabolism, and too much can damage blood vessels in the brain.

C-reactive protein: Elevated levels of C-reactive protein in the blood have been associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s. C-reactive protein is a marker of inflammation in the body.

Glucose: High blood glucose levels can increase the risk of Alzheimer’s. There high blood sugar it can damage blood vessels in the brain and cause inflammation.

Cholesterol: High levels of LDL cholesterol (so-called “bad cholesterol”) in the blood can increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. The LDL cholesterol it can damage blood vessels in the brain and cause inflammation.

Alzheimer’s prevention

There are some steps you can take to prevent Alzheimer’s, including maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Here are some useful tips:

Maintain a healthy and balanced diet: Avoid foods high in saturated fat and sugar, and increase your intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, and nuts. Regular exercise: Engage in moderate physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day, such as walking, running, swimming or yoga. Keep your mind active: reading, playing word games, puzzles or any other activity that stimulates the mind. Sleep well: Getting at least 7-8 hours of sleep a night can help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s. Monitor blood levels: Regularly checking the levels of risk factors in the blood, such as homocysteine, C-reactive protein, glucose and LDL cholesterol, can help to detect the risk of Alzheimer’s early. We wrote about it in the previous paragraph.

How often should you monitor your blood levels?

How often your blood levels should be monitored depends on your specific risk factor and the recommendations of your doctor or specialist. In general, most doctors recommend monitoring blood levels once a year, but there are some exceptions.

For example, if you have high blood sugar levels or are at risk of diabetes, your doctor may recommend that you monitor your blood levels more frequently, such as every 3 to 6 months. Similarly, if you have high levels of cholesterol or triglyceridesyour doctor may recommend that you monitor your blood levels every 6 months.

In some cases, your doctor may recommend monitoring your blood levels more frequently, such as every 2 to 3 months. This may be necessary if you are on a specific treatment or diet to lower the levels of a substance in your blood.

In short

In summary, monitoring the levels of certain substances in the blood can be one of the indicators of Alzheimer’s risk, but there are also other measures that can be taken to prevent or slow down the course of the disease. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, getting regular exercise, keeping your mind active, and monitoring blood levels are all ways to protect your brain health.

