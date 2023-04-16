Home » Primavalle stake, Meloni: “Point of no return of political hatred”
Primavalle stake, Meloni: "Point of no return of political hatred"

Primavalle stake, Meloni: “Point of no return of political hatred”

Primavalle stake, Meloni: “The atrocious killing of two innocent young people brought political violence to a point of no return”

“With the Primavalle fire and the barbarian assassination of Stefano and Virgilio Mattei, our people were forced to become aware of a reality which was gaining ground but which many continued to want to ignore: blind and total hatred towards their political opponents. A pure hatred that was devouring the minds and hearts of many and was poisoning the nation. The atrocious killing of two innocent young people aged 10 and 22, guilty of being children of the secretary of the local section of the Movimento Sociale Italiano, it brought political violence to a point of no return. Unfortunately, the terrible massacre of Primavalle did not remain isolated. It was followed by a long chain of death and pain that bloodied our cities, destroyed entire families and forever marked the lives of many of our compatriots, tearing apart our social fabric and helping to open the door to the abyss of terrorism. “.

With these words, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Melonirecalls the Primavalle massacre by sending a message to the president of the Fratelli Mattei Association, Giampaolo Mattei, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary commemoration ceremony.

