It is said that the watchOS interface will undergo a major revision, with gadgets as the core design

It is said that the watchOS interface will undergo a major revision, with gadgets as the core design

Apple Watch app launcher

After the Apple Watch has gradually strengthened its stand-alone capabilities, it is said that Apple will start to bring about the largest revision in the history of the user interface, with gadgets as the core. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the e-newsletter Power On, he was informed that the release of watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023 in June will introduce iOS 14-style push-and-stack widgets. This new interface will be similar to the surface of Siri, with multiple different widgets stacked vertically, from which users can swipe to select and can be used directly.

At the same time, the way the new version of watch OS interacts with physical buttons will change, mainly because after pressing the digital crown, it will enter a new gadget page instead of entering the app home page today. Because the user experience has changed significantly, Gurman believes that the new widget page will be added as one of the options first. At the same time, the user experience on the smart watch should be simple rather than complicated, so that users can see it with the least interaction. The most information is enough.

