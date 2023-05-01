The Candidates for Taiwanese Dramas Receive International Attention Douban Page Disappears (Photo) Wave Maker | Political Staff Drama | Xie Yingxuan, Huang Jianwei

Taiwan’s political staff drama “The Chosen One” has been a hotly discussed drama recently, but it has disappeared from the relevant page of the Chinese film and television website Douban. The picture shows the crew holding an online press conference on the 27th, and the actors held up the “campaign placard” together for a photo. (Photo source: Provided by Central News Agency/Netflix)

actorXie Yingxuan, Huang Jianweistarred in taiwanpolitical bureaucracy“The Chosen One – The Wavemaker“On the 28th, the familiar appearance of the election leapt to the international market, triggering heated discussions among netizens. Not only did it leap to the international market, but even Korean parliamentarians paid attention to it.watercressThe relevant page has disappeared.

According to the “Central News Agency” report, “The Man of Choice-The Wave Maker” was created by the social reality drama “The Distance Between Us and Evil” Jin Zhong’s co-producer Lin Yuling and director Lin Junyang once again. It tells about the offense and defense and daily work of young staff members participating in the presidential election.

Golden sentences in the play are repeated, including “A lot of things can’t be left alone, if this is the case, people will die slowly”, “These small and small things are as important as Taiwan’s future”, etc. It resonated with the audience and attracted retweeting and sharing by staff who had fought in the election campaign. It quickly rushed to No. 6 on the Netflix rankings in Taiwan.

Constellation expert Tang Qiyang also listed 11 points on her personal Facebook to strongly recommend “The Candidate”, saying that one episode after another, she couldn’t stop, “This time, 196 countries can see ‘Candidate’, the world not only sees excellent Taiwanese dramas, Therefore, seeing Taiwan, seeing our life, daily life, and democracy is so exciting.”

And the album was really seen by foreign political workers. Park Jiang-shan, a young South Korean congressman who just came to Taiwan for exchanges last month, paid attention to this Taiwan album. He also remade the scene in which the president played by Lai Peixia tried his best to shout at the campaign party. And shared it on the social platform Instagram for a limited time: “It’s much better than ‘Made the latter’ and ‘Number One Diplomat’.”

However, perhaps the subject matter of Taiwan’s political elections is too sensitive. In the past, the Chinese film and television website Douban often paid attention to Taiwan’s TV series, from the past “The Distance Between Us and Evil” and “The Story of a Vulgar Girl” to the recently released Taiwanese drama “Imitation Criminal” on Netflix. All highly discussed. This time, although “The Chosen Person” has the title of the episode, but when clicking on the webpage, it only shows “This page is no longer available”, and nothing can be seen.

