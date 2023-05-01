Home » The Candidates for Taiwanese Dramas Receive International Attention Douban Page Disappears (Photo) Wave Maker | Political Staff Drama | Xie Yingxuan, Huang Jianwei |
Entertainment

The Candidates for Taiwanese Dramas Receive International Attention Douban Page Disappears (Photo) Wave Maker | Political Staff Drama | Xie Yingxuan, Huang Jianwei |

by admin
The Candidates for Taiwanese Dramas Receive International Attention Douban Page Disappears (Photo) Wave Maker | Political Staff Drama | Xie Yingxuan, Huang Jianwei |

Taiwan’s political staff drama “The Chosen One” has been a hotly discussed drama recently, but it has disappeared from the relevant page of the Chinese film and television website Douban. The picture shows the crew holding an online press conference on the 27th, and the actors held up the “campaign placard” together for a photo. (Photo source: Provided by Central News Agency/Netflix)

actorXie Yingxuan, Huang Jianweistarred in taiwanpolitical bureaucracyThe Chosen One – The Wavemaker“On the 28th, the familiar appearance of the election leapt to the international market, triggering heated discussions among netizens. Not only did it leap to the international market, but even Korean parliamentarians paid attention to it.watercressThe relevant page has disappeared.

According to the “Central News Agency” report, “The Man of Choice-The Wave Maker” was created by the social reality drama “The Distance Between Us and Evil” Jin Zhong’s co-producer Lin Yuling and director Lin Junyang once again. It tells about the offense and defense and daily work of young staff members participating in the presidential election.

Golden sentences in the play are repeated, including “A lot of things can’t be left alone, if this is the case, people will die slowly”, “These small and small things are as important as Taiwan’s future”, etc. It resonated with the audience and attracted retweeting and sharing by staff who had fought in the election campaign. It quickly rushed to No. 6 on the Netflix rankings in Taiwan.

See also  China's mysterious female tycoon was investigated to make tens of billions of dollars by relying on top ten tobacco factories (Figure) Tobacco | Huabao Shares | Huabao International | Zhu Linyao | Financial Observation |

Constellation expert Tang Qiyang also listed 11 points on her personal Facebook to strongly recommend “The Candidate”, saying that one episode after another, she couldn’t stop, “This time, 196 countries can see ‘Candidate’, the world not only sees excellent Taiwanese dramas, Therefore, seeing Taiwan, seeing our life, daily life, and democracy is so exciting.”

And the album was really seen by foreign political workers. Park Jiang-shan, a young South Korean congressman who just came to Taiwan for exchanges last month, paid attention to this Taiwan album. He also remade the scene in which the president played by Lai Peixia tried his best to shout at the campaign party. And shared it on the social platform Instagram for a limited time: “It’s much better than ‘Made the latter’ and ‘Number One Diplomat’.”

However, perhaps the subject matter of Taiwan’s political elections is too sensitive. In the past, the Chinese film and television website Douban often paid attention to Taiwan’s TV series, from the past “The Distance Between Us and Evil” and “The Story of a Vulgar Girl” to the recently released Taiwanese drama “Imitation Criminal” on Netflix. All highly discussed. This time, although “The Chosen Person” has the title of the episode, but when clicking on the webpage, it only shows “This page is no longer available”, and nothing can be seen.

Responsible Editor: Yifan

Short URL:

All rights reserved, any form of reprint requires the authorization of this site. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited.

[Honorary Member Wanted]Streams can merge into the sea, and small acts of kindness can lead to great love. We sincerely recruit 10,000 honorary members from Chinese people all over the world: each honorary member only needs to pay a subscription fee per year, and become an honorary member of the “Looking China” website, which can help us break through censorship and blockade, and provide support to at least 10,000 compatriots in mainland China Provide independent and true key information, give them early warning in times of crisis, and save them from the great plague and other social crises.
honorary member

See also  Ma Boyong's "Da Ming under the Microscope" Douban 7.8 points starring Zhang Ruoyun and Wu Gang--fast technology--technology changes the future

You may also like

Israeli parliament resumes debate on judicial reform

Luxurious dresses and exquisite workmanship mainstream: Thanks to...

The CGT will meet on May 1, but...

He took advantage of the temporary exit and...

The one by one of Belgrano in the...

Air Jordan 1 KO Low Latest Color “Shadow”...

Chacarita Juniors, the neighborhood team that danced for...

Tom Ford’s new creative director and CEO candidates...

Artificial Intelligence and its profound anthropological consequences

Investors accuse adidas of deliberately ignoring Kanye West’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy