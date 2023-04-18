Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: all the details and background information about the next Falcon Heavy launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon Heavy will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming Falcon Heavy launch:

The next start time window for the Falcon Heavy is currently on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 11:24 p.m. and 12:18 a.m.

Status: The official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider Falcon Heavy is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA, more precisely: Launch Complex 39A. A total of 217 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 159 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

This is what we know about the “ViaSat-3 Americas” mission:

The Falcon Heavy flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

ViaSat-3 is a series of three Ka-band satellites designed to offer far superior capabilities in terms of speed of service and flexibility of a satellite platform. Each ViaSat 3-class satellite is expected to provide network capacity in excess of 1 terabit per second and leverage a high degree of flexibility to dynamically route capacity to where customers are located.

The Falcon Heavy begins its mission in the geostationary transfer orbit. The geotransfer orbit is an orbit around the earth in which satellites are positioned by launch vehicles in order to finally reach a geostationary orbit.

All information about Falcon Heavy | ViaSat-3 Americas at a glance:

rocket Falcon Heavy Full name Falcon Heavy launch service provider SpaceX Missionsname ViaSat-3 Americas Mission type Flight for space-based Internet communication systems start time 26.04.2023 Orbit geostationary transfer orbit Status confirmed Land the USA Location Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 17.04.2023at 4:37 p.m.

