5 Exciting Gambling Trends Westerners Can Enjoy

Since Haapsalu has been a casino-free city for some time, Westerners have had to play games of chance online. However, this is not a major problem considering dozens of companies operating in Estonia online-casinos – each of them has an official operating license, which enables safe gaming experiences for all Estonians.

However, those who have not visited internet casinos for a while are probably not aware of some interesting trends that have spread like wildfire among Estonian casinos. These trends are changing the entire casino world and have quickly found their way into the hearts of Estonian gamblers.

Casinos without an account

Many Estonian gamblers would agree that almost every good online casino in Estonia is a casino without an account. Thanks to new payment technologies, it is possible to start playing in many casinos directly through the bank, instead of filling out a registration form. In addition to speed, gamers no longer need to share, for example, their contact information or email address (although personal identification is still required willy-nilly).

However, playing through a bank is one of the best solutions for those who want to play in the casino quickly and avoid having to remember new passwords all the time. All you need to use the casino is your regular bank account and ID card (or Smart-ID/mobile-ID solution). Of course, such a payment system is also more secure and removes any worry about your money or data.

Megaways-slotid

Moving from payment technologies to gaming, one of the coolest new gaming technologies of recent years concerns slots. In 2016, the game company Big Time Gaming, widely known today, came out with its revolutionary slot machine “Bonanza”, which instead of fixed winning lines contained expanding reels on every spin, or Megaways mechanics.

In simpler terms, the Megaways mechanic means that with good luck, the number of winning combinations can grow to thousands, instead of being limited to 10-20 different winning combinations. Megaways slots can have over 100,000 paylines.

By now, Megaways slots are one of the most played variants in every Estonian casino, as players enjoy the unpredictability and volatility of the Megaways mechanics (which can also lead to significant winnings).

Interactive live-games

There may not be a casino in Haapsalu anymore, but live-games, no gambler has to miss a physical casino hall anymore. Well-known game manufacturers like Evolution Gaming no longer just produce classic game tables (such as Blackjack, Roulette or Poker), but bring innovative studio games to gamers that make the casino experience more interactive.

It is now available separately in most Estonian casinos live– a category of games called gameshows (or studio games). Gameshow‘s contain more exciting game elements and are reminiscent of TV shows where you can spin the bonus wheel or bet on a sector to hit a potential winning amount.

Interactive live-games include, for example, the following game versions, which are mostly also available in Estonian casinos:

Monopoly Live

Deal or No Deal

Crazy Time

Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt

Mega Ball

However, it is a growing trend, so it can be believed that gameshowmore and more are being added to casinos.

Rahasajuturniirid

Bonuses are a big part of any casino, but this area is also changing. Gamblers are no longer satisfied with so-called old-school bonus money offers or free spins. Instead, many casinos run so-called cash tournaments, where players can trigger a small bonus win at any moment or participate in a special casino tournament for extra wins.

Cash tournaments are organized by many casinos around the world, and the exact rules and prize pools depend on the campaign, but this competitive element has changed the world of bonus offers forever.

Buying a bonus game

Westerners, just like all Estonians, are direct people who want to get right down to business. Therefore, it is not a big surprise that specials have become particularly widespread in most Estonian casinos Bonus Buy slot games.

Bonus Buy in slot games, you can buy a highway to the bonus game for a slightly higher bet. This can mean that for example a few dozen extra coins you can immediately activate free spins or another bonus game to potentially win larger amounts.

Such slot machines have become extremely popular in casinos, although they carry a higher level of risk and a faster chance of losing money. But whoever is looking for more risky games, they can Bonus Buy the slots fit just right.