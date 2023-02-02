South Korea’s FOW GAMES announced on February 1, 2023 that the “Legend of Heroes Kakabu Trilogy” (英雄䪬ガガーブトリロジー)” signed the IP license contract.

FOW GAMES plans to mobilize the company’s development capabilities and use the IP of “The Legend of Heroes Kakabu Trilogy” to create a new RPG smartphone game. Members who have played the series will participate in the development work. The world view of Kakabu Trilogy is used to describe a brand new adventure story.

Lee KwangJae, CEO of FOW GAMES, said, “I am deeply touched by the fact that I can create a mobile game based on the games I have loved to play since I was a child. I will do my best to make use of the IP of this masterpiece, and through the close cooperation between the two companies Express the emotion at that time.”

The new work is currently under development, and detailed information will be announced in the future.