Javier Ramos: the boy who played with robots and has revolutionized 3D printing

Javier Ramos: The Puerto Rican Revolutionizing 3D Printing

At the age of 26, Javier Ramos co-founded Inkbit, a pioneering company in creating machines with “eyes” and “brains” capable of printing objects with elastic materials. Now, at 32, he has devised replicas of hands, signaling the groundbreaking inventions he is spearheading in the world of 3D printing.

Born in Puerto Rico to a father from Madrid, Ramos discovered his passion for robots at his high school in San Juan. He later enrolled at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he studied Mechanical Engineering and developed a keen interest in 3D printing.

Guided by a prominent MIT professor in the field, Ramos focused his final year project on enhancing inkjet printers to shoot polymers and equipping them with vision and real-time scanning capabilities.

In his early twenties, Ramos created the first 3D machine that prints polymers and is equipped with “eyes” and “brain”. Inkbit was then born to commercialize this new technology called MultiFab, representing one of MIT’s most successful entrepreneurial ventures in recent years.

As the director of science and technology at Inkbit, Ramos has developed increasingly complete parts for robots, revolutionizing the potential applications for 3D printing. His machines can now print various items, from knee or hip prostheses to food, and are used in medical research and manufacturing.

Ramos believes that 3D printing will transform the manufacturing sector and its associated jobs, allowing for new types of products and optimizing materials. As he emphasized, “this is just the beginning” of what 3D printing technology can achieve.

With a keen eye on future scientific-technological advancements, Javier Ramos is poised to continue leading the way in the sphere of 3D printing.

