Home Technology JBL Quantum 910 Wireless Competitive Headset: Designed for PS and Xbox Game Consoles｜Headphone Information
Technology

JBL Quantum 910 Wireless Competitive Headset: Designed for PS and Xbox Game Consoles｜Headphone Information

by admin
JBL Quantum 910 Wireless Competitive Headset: Designed for PS and Xbox Game Consoles｜Headphone Information

In recent years, JBL has launched the Quantum series of headphones targeting the e-sports market. The top machine in the series, the Quantum 910, will be launched in March. It is priced at US$300, equivalent to approximately HK$2,380. It is divided into two mainframe versions, Xbox and PS, with an exclusive color body. , the Xbox version is compatible with PS, and both versions support Nintendo Switch and PC, so if you have multiple consoles, the Xbox version seems to be more convenient. Quantum 910 is a wireless headset that supports 50ms low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection, Bluetooth 5.3 and 3.5mm wired connection, provides ANC active noise reduction function, and has RGB LED lighting effects on the shell. When these two functions are turned off , the longest battery life can reach 45 hours, almost enough to play for two days and two nights. In terms of sound, a large 50mm unit is used to make the sound effect more shocking. In addition, it is equipped with QuantumSPATIAL 360 surround technology with head tracking function, which can reproduce Dolby Atmos and other spatial sound effects. When paired with a PC, QuantumSPHERE 360 technology can be used for 7.1 sound Channel virtual surround computing, more accurate grasp of the sound position.

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

See also  Quantum Break could have a sequel

You may also like

Trek to Yomi is coming to Switch next...

The number 420 that got Elon Musk in...

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 new shelves: support Dolby...

The number 420 that got Elon Musk in...

Australia surprises the oldest “space visitor” on the...

The US government will sue Google for its...

Moonstone Island Announces Open Beta Now Available On...

The US government will sue Google for its...

Cyberpunk 2077 devs admit mistakes in game’s linear...

Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke joins Fortnite today

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy