In recent years, JBL has launched the Quantum series of headsets aimed at the e-sports market. The top machine in the series, the Quantum 910, will be launched in March. The price is US$300, which is equivalent to HK$2,380. Exclusive color body, the Xbox version is compatible with PS, and both versions support Nintendo Switch and PC, so if you have multiple consoles, the Xbox version seems to be more convenient. Quantum 910 is a wireless headset that supports 50ms low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection, Bluetooth 5.3 and 3.5mm wired connection, provides ANC active noise reduction function, and has RGB LED lighting effects on the shell. When these two functions are turned off , the longest battery life can reach 45 hours, almost enough to play for two days and two nights. In terms of sound, a large 50mm unit is used to make the sound effect more shocking. In addition, it is equipped with QuantumSPATIAL 360 surround technology with head tracking function, which can reproduce Dolby Atmos and other spatial sound effects. When paired with a PC, QuantumSPHERE 360 technology can be used for 7.1 sound Channel virtual surround computing, more accurate grasp of the sound position.

