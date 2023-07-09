Home » Jony Ive Designs Limited Edition Turntable for Linn’s 50th Anniversary
Jony Ive Designs Limited Edition Turntable for Linn's 50th Anniversary

Jony Ive, Apple’s former design director, continues to make waves in the design world after leaving the tech giant. His own design company, LoveFrom, has recently unveiled a special edition turntable to commemorate the 50th anniversary of British audio brand Linn.

The Sondek LP12-50 turntable, designed by Ive himself, incorporates his signature minimalist aesthetic. It features a sleek aluminum body in a round shape, available in brown and white variants. The turntable base also sports the iconic “space gray” color previously used by Apple.

This marks the first time Ive has designed electronic products outside of Apple, showcasing his talent and versatility in the field. His previous designs include the coronation ceremony logo of Charles III and the clown nose for Comic Relief.

Limited to just 250 units, each Sondek LP12-50 turntable will come with a space gray aluminum plate engraved with a unique number. However, this exclusive design comes with a hefty price tag, starting at £50,000 (approximately HK$502,500). Despite its steep cost, the combination of Linn’s prestigious reputation, Ive’s fame, and the limited edition status is expected to attract avid collectors and enthusiasts alike.

As reported by Fast Company, the announcement of this special edition turntable has created quite a buzz in the industry. With Ive’s involvement, expectations are high for the Sondek LP12-50’s performance and design quality.

