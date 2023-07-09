Deng Zhenghong: Fundamental Supply Concerns Drive Oil Prices to Six-Week Highs

Oil prices reached a six-week high on July 7, as concerns about supply outweighed worries about weakening macroeconomic demand. International crude oil futures saw a slight increase in the overnight market, bouncing back from an initial dip in early trading to reach a rapid incline. By the close of the market, the price of light crude oil futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by $2.06 to $73.86 per barrel, a 2.87% increase. London Brent crude oil futures for September delivery also saw a rise, increasing by $1.95 per barrel to $78.47, a 2.55% increase.

Despite the increase in oil prices for the second consecutive week, analysts are surprised that prices have not risen higher due to recent announcements by oil-producing countries about extending voluntary production cuts. Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, noted the nervousness in the market and the fact that oil prices have not risen even higher given the current environment.

The weaker-than-expected number of new jobs in the non-agricultural sector in the US also contributed to the rise in oil prices. The US unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in June, but the number of new jobs was lower than expected. This led to a sharp fall in the US dollar index, which in turn provided a positive stimulus for the oil market.

Traders continued to focus on production cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia, which further propelled the increase in oil prices. Analysts believe that the production cuts by the OPEC+ group are expected to tighten market supply, potentially leading to a supply gap in the second half of the year.

Venezuela also saw an increase in crude oil exports in June, with exports exceeding 700,000 barrels per day, an 8% increase from May. The increase can be attributed to the resumption of operations in some oil refining facilities and improved efficiency in the approval of tankers leaving ports. JPMorgan analysts suggest that further production cuts of 700,000 barrels per day will be necessary for the OPEC+ group to regain control of the oil market.

