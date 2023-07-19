July 17, 2023

Mission Impossible: Movie enjoyment in the drive-in cinema

There are things that you have known since you were young and always wanted to try, but for reasons it never came about. The drive-in cinema is something like that. We have one in Cologne-Porz, but apart from at flea markets or for the (unsuccessful) sale of a used car, we never ended up there to watch movies. Today, however, the time has come, we give ourselves Mission Impossible 7: Death Reckoning Part 1.

The film starts at 10.15 p.m., half an hour before you are let in and can get fries, hamburgers, ice cream or drinks in the snack bar. We only get a portion of fries, we bought chips and coke beforehand.

The main film begins at 10:30 p.m. The screen is large and is played by a laser projector, which is sharp enough. The sound is transmitted on VHF 90.5 MHz, there is a slight hiss in quiet passages, but it is at least synchronous and easy to understand. In addition to digital transmission, Dolby would need a corresponding system in the car anyway.

Unfortunately, our breath fogs up the inside of the windows, and in order not to drain the battery, I only switch on the air conditioning for a short time in between and use handkerchiefs. Others struggle with covering or turning off their taillights or daytime running lights.

The film ends at 1:30 p.m. To have done it once, it was ok, but I don’t have to do it again.

(Thomas Jungbluth)