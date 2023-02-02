Jupiter has a total of 92 known satellites, making it the planet with the most satellites in the solar system. (Picture: Pixabay)

The Minor Planet Center (MPC), the official organization responsible for collecting data on miniature planets, pointed out that the largest planet in the solar system, Jupiter, has 12 more satellites, an increase of 15% from the previous 80, and the total known number has reached 92, making it the solar system with the most satellites planet.

As reported by the monthly astronomy magazine “Sky & Telescope” (Sky & Telescope) and the foreign technology website CNET, astronomer Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington released a survey of the solar system over the past two years. The observation report found that Jupiter had 12 new satellites.

Jupiter has surpassed Saturn, which had the most satellites in the original solar system (currently known 83), and has become the planet with the most satellites in the solar system.

But Sky & Telescope Magazine points out that all of these moons are probably too small to be named, and take more than 340 days to orbit Jupiter.

Analyzing observations and calculating trajectories of planetary satellites is more complicated than that of asteroids or comets, because the satellite’s path depends on the gravitational pull of the planet and the sun, and the full trajectory of the satellite must be tracked to prove that it is indeed orbiting the planet.