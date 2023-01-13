Justin Roiland, star of “Rick and Morty,” “High on Life,” and “Solar Opposites,” is based in Orange County, California Charged with felony domestic violence. The charge relates to a 2020 incident in which Roiland allegedly committed domestic battery and false imprisonment.

Rowland pleaded not guilty to 2020 charges related to the incident and appeared in court yesterday (January 12) for a pre-trial hearing. Much of the evidence surrounding the case, such as police body camera footage and medical reports, will not be released to the public until the trial is complete.

While Rowland was released on a $50,000 bond in August 2020, the case has been ongoing since then and it’s unclear when it will end, but the actor’s lawyers believe the matter will be dismissed.

Since 2020, Roiland’s career hasn’t slowed down by any means, starting two new animated series in Solar Opposition and Koala Man, and even selling NFTs for over $1.5 million collect.