Home Technology NASA awarded tens of millions of research grants to develop “TitanAir” to break through Saturn’s atmosphere- Hong Kong unwire.hk
Technology

NASA awarded tens of millions of research grants to develop “TitanAir” to break through Saturn’s atmosphere- Hong Kong unwire.hk

by admin
NASA awarded tens of millions of research grants to develop “TitanAir” to break through Saturn’s atmosphere- Hong Kong unwire.hk

According to foreign media reports, NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States, is distributing $175,000 (approximately HK$13.67 million) start-up research grants to 14 projects for missions in and outside the solar system.

Among them, a key project funded by the research grant is “TitanAir,” a seaplane from Planet Enterprises’ Quinn Morley that can fly over the nitrogen and methane atmosphere of Saturn’s moon Titan, as well as navigate its oceans. The “TitanAir” sucks in methane and organic materials through the porous leading edge of the wing for research.

In addition, NASA-funded projects include the Massachusetts Institute of Technology‘s deep space observatory concept, which will use a cluster of thousands of microsatellites to detect low-frequency radio emissions from the early universe; UCLA can accelerate to the outer edge of the solar system, Even projects in interstellar space; space-saving self-growing habitats on University of Nebraska’s mission to Mars.

While the projects funded are not guaranteed to come to fruition, it is estimated that NASA expects at least one project to eventually pay off or be partially successful to make discoveries that are not possible using current technology.

Source: engadget

unwire.hk Create pages: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

latest videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

See also  A fortress to defend the car from cyber attacks

You may also like

Rare green comet passes the Greater Vancouver area...

Fender launched a new adapter cable AE2i Audio...

Ubisoft Delays Rage of the Sea Again and...

The mod line is awesome! Seasonic VERTEX GX-1000...

“Horror Ranger Detective” + “First Class Trouble” is...

Noise Canceling Gaming Headphones Recommendation: Active Noise Cancellation...

Justin Rowland Faces Domestic Violence Charges – Gamereactor

With a core clock speed of 2760MHz, GALAX...

An architect transformed a scene by Fantozzi into...

The new version of Android 13 beta adds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy