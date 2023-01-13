According to foreign media reports, NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States, is distributing $175,000 (approximately HK$13.67 million) start-up research grants to 14 projects for missions in and outside the solar system.

Among them, a key project funded by the research grant is “TitanAir,” a seaplane from Planet Enterprises’ Quinn Morley that can fly over the nitrogen and methane atmosphere of Saturn’s moon Titan, as well as navigate its oceans. The “TitanAir” sucks in methane and organic materials through the porous leading edge of the wing for research.

In addition, NASA-funded projects include the Massachusetts Institute of Technology‘s deep space observatory concept, which will use a cluster of thousands of microsatellites to detect low-frequency radio emissions from the early universe; UCLA can accelerate to the outer edge of the solar system, Even projects in interstellar space; space-saving self-growing habitats on University of Nebraska’s mission to Mars.

While the projects funded are not guaranteed to come to fruition, it is estimated that NASA expects at least one project to eventually pay off or be partially successful to make discoveries that are not possible using current technology.

Source: engadget

