**************************************************************************************************************************************

To sign up, click on the top of this post “I want to participate” option, and must fill in information such as name, contact number and email address, and finally click “ submit 」Option to complete the application.

After the final deadline, if you see your profile picture appearing in the[Passed]list, or your name appears on the list in the confirmation post, you will be considered as attending, and we will alsoas an individual member

Message (PM), WhatsApp or call directly to confirm the attendance.

*************************************************************************************************************************************

KEF has always been an authority in the audio industry, committed to innovation, and constantly creating breakthroughs to bring users a better experience.This time I hold an event in cooperation with KEF to experience the latest R series, the latest technology specially created for KEF flagship series The Reference, has been applied toRseries, while RThe series is now equipped with Metamaterial Absorption Technology, which brings users a deeper experience and enjoys using the R series as a stereo or home theater configuration.I want to be at the KEF Music Gallery in Central, Lai onceLatest RseriesFull panoramic sound immersive experience night, register now!!



this timeRIn addition to the black, white, and walnut colors in the past, the series newly released the left glossy titanium gray special edition (R7 Meta limited) and the glossy indigo special edition (R3 Meta limited), both of which are very trendy. Whether it is a classic, modern or avant-garde interior decoration style, it can be easily integrated.



RseriesgenerousThe core technology is Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT™), which can absorb up to 99% of the noise generated behind the unit, bringing more clarity and puritygenerousThe real sound quality brings users a brand-new feeling, and they can fully immerse themselves in the audio-visual world~



RAll seven products in the series are equipped with the exclusive 12th generation Uni-Q ® coaxial common point unit using MAT. Uni-Q ® becomes a single-point sound source, allowing the sound to spread more evenly throughout the space. No matter where you are,can experience natural realitygenerousOriginal sound, enjoy delicate and clear acoustic performance.



The R series has a variety of options, ranging from floor-standing speakers, bookshelf speakers, center speakers to products suitable for home theater. It must be able to meet different space sizes or system configurations, there is always one that suits you!

Want to quickly experience the latest R seriesnow thatFriends, sign up now!!

Date: March 24, 2023 (Friday)

Time: 18:30-20:00

Number of people: 15 Post76 members only

(If the number of seats exceeds the upper limit, priority will be given to 76-FriendClub black card members, followed by blue card, green card and ordinary registered members, and the past attendance status will also be referred to!)

Venue: KEF Music Gallery, 12/F, 1 Duddell Street, Central

How to participate:

Members must apply before 23:59 on March 20, 2023. When registering, you must fill in the required contact information in the “Contact Information” column. Finally, please click “I want to participate”

option is complete.



After the deadline, if the number of applicants exceeds the upper limit,76–FriendClub Members are given priority in the lottery, and the selected members will be notified via the system message (PM) that “the application for the event has been approved”.After receiving the message, you must reply by pm as soon as possible HpuiM … Your contact number is confirmed. If you fail to provide the required information within the specified date, the selected member will be treated as an automatic waiver, and the seat will be filled by other unsuccessful members.

———————————————————————————————————————————————–

Notes:

1) Netizens who are selected to attend the event must secure a quota 24 hours before the event to be confirmed, and agree to accept a series of epidemic prevention measures, otherwise they will be deemed to have given up the right to attend; if the quota is therefore

was assigned to another boardmate,and has been confirmed to attend, the website will never makeany arrangements or commitments.

2) Members present on the day must arrive 15-20 minutes before the start of the event, sign in to confirm, and fill in the health declaration record.

3) Due to the limited seating capacity, walk-in participation is not allowed without confirmation of identity.

4) If the member who is arranged to attend the event is absent on the day, and there is no reasonable explanation to notify the moderator, the website has the right to cancel the memberThe right to participate in the event again.

5) If the event needs to be temporarily canceled due to weather or the sudden deterioration of the epidemic situation, we will post an announcement on the website and may notify by SMSAffected friends.

6) The website has the right to change the relevant content and cancel the membership of the selected attendees without any notice.

7) In case of any dispute, Post76 and related partners will reserve the right of final decision, and all arrangements cannot be objected to.

———————————————————————————————————————————————–

Post76 play net 「break outvideo‧new bodytest」

*************************************************************************************************************************************

To register as a member, click on the top of this post “I want to participate” option, and must fill in information such as name, contact number and email address, and finally click “ submit ” option to complete the application.

After the final deadline, you will be arranged to attend only if you see your profile picture appearing in the[Passed]list, or your name appears on the list in the confirmation post, and we will also use the member’s ID

Personal message (PM), WhatsApp or call directly to confirm the attendance.

*************************************************************************************************************************************