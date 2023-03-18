Did you know that you can lose 10 kg in just 2 weeks? Just follow the plank diet and you’re done: here’s what it consists of.

Slimming those extra kilos put on during the winter seems to be common practice in the spring. If until now we’ve let ourselves go a bit, eating everything we wanted and not considering the small number on the scale, today we realize that spring is upon us and the ‘swimsuit test’ is getting closer and closer. Beyond what society’s ‘standards’ are, following a diet is good for our mental and physical health.

If you even want to LOSE circa 10kg in just 2 weeksthen you must be good at following the dieta plank. Do you know what it is? Below we will explain it to you in every little detail.

Are you ready to lose 10kg in view of the summer? Try the plank diet now

The diet we want to tell you about today is the dieta plank. When you decide to start losing weight, you search the internet for various recipes or diets that best suit your needs or you decide to rely on a person who is certainly more experienced than us, namely the nutritionist. In this way we will be able to have the diet we want, eat what is really good for us and have the physique we have always hoped for. So let’s see, specifically, what this diet is about and how to go about achieving it.

The dieta plank it is nothing more than a high-protein diet. The ‘sweet’ substances are completely eliminated, such as sugar, various sweeteners, carbonated drinks, alcohol and everything that can bring ‘fat’ to our body. Instead, caffeine is preferred, obviously always in small doses, which can give energy to our body allowing it to ‘work’ better. Added to this is the consumption of carne e pesce. Unlike other diets, in the latter, these foods tend to abound precisely because you go to work on the protein aspect of the body. In fact, all you do is provide your body with proteins, which strengthen lean mass, making us lose weight in an instant.

There is only one problem: if you are not followed by a specialist, the intake of all these proteins could to tire il liver. But there could also be cardiovascular problems, given that, alongside fish and meat, a huge amount of egg which we know have, in addition to proteins, also cholesterol.

The weekly menu of dieta plank it is very rigid, totally eliminates sugars and carbohydrates (which we know are essential for our body), and cannot be changed to our liking. It is a diet that should only be followed for two weeks and not in the long term because it could bring many contraindications and ruin our body. In short, if you want to try it, always rely on a specialist: he will know what to advise you in this regard.