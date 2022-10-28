When American drift artist Ken Block releases his long-awaited Electrikhana film, the Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron will be one of the main performers: an all-electric prototype drift race car by Audi Design developed and assembled at Audi Sport in Neckarsulm Take inspiration from Audi design elements and keep your audience excited.

Drift along the famous Eiffel Tower, jump from the parking lot of an adjacent hotel, or watch Leman legend Tom Kristensen on the legendary avenue in front of him to eat Ken Block’s own “doughnuts”, Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron and Audi Other racing cars from the Heritage Treasures collection also made waves during the nightly filming in Las Vegas. The American star in the Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro Hoonitron “powered” a gambler’s paradise for days in the Nevada desert.

The Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron has two electric motors for all-wheel drive, with plenty of power, a carbon fiber chassis, and full compliance with FIA safety standards. Audi Sport developed it as a one-of-a-kind drift car designed exclusively for Ken Block. Audi Design, headed by Marc Lichte, was responsible for the body shell, which immediately evokes the legendary Audi Sport quattro S1: the classic four-ring race car raced to the top of the hill during the famous Pikes Peak climb. Ken Block and his team worked closely with various Audi divisions during the vehicle development process.

In addition to the S1 Hoonitron, the Electrikhana film featured brief cameos from other models of Audi’s heritage, such as the Audi 90 IMSA GTO (1989), Audi 200 Trans Am (1988), Audi Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak (1987), Audi The quattro Gruppe B A2 (1984) and the Audi R8 LMP and Audi R18 e-tron quattro from Liman. Apropos Le Mans, the iconic enduro record-winning car driven by Tom Kristensen, won nine times at the time, and Tom also made a brief cameo at the traffic lights.