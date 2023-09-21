Home » KI Navigator: Get your early bird discount for the conference in November now
Technology

KI Navigator: Get your early bird discount for the conference in November now

by admin
KI Navigator: Get your early bird discount for the conference in November now

In the past year, the news about artificial intelligence has exploded. Companies from OpenAI to Meta to Google are outdoing each other with ever new language models and AI systems for image generation. Many people are asking themselves how they can use AI and what consequences the developments have on companies and society.

Advertisement

The new AI Navigator conference, which will take place on November 22nd and 23rd in Nuremberg, aims to help you orientate yourself in the AI ​​environment and make the right decisions when using AI. The of DOAG, Hot media and de’ge’pol The event will bring lectures on the practical application of artificial intelligence in IT, business and society.

The conference program offers over 40 lectures over two days, including:

ML from the beginning – a map in the ML jungle!Prompt Engineering: The key to 21st century skillsCopyright and contract law rules for generative AI systemsWhy the computer says “No” – More comprehensibility thanks to Explainable AIKI as a transformer – Medicine rethought : Opportunities & ChallengesHow AI is revolutionizing the insurance industryOpen AI instead of OpenAI

Hands-on AI, discussion panels and keynotes

Throughout the conference, the AI ​​Lab invites you to try things out, with practical demonstrations on deepfakes and robotics, among other things.

Two panel discussions and keynote speeches by Sascha Lobo and Vince Ebert round off the program.

Tickets are available at the reduced early bird price of 880 euros (plus VAT) until October 18th.

(rme)

To home page

You may also like

Resident Evil 4 Unveils Thrilling New DLC ‘Separate...

HONOR V Purse now on sale in China...

Resident Evil 4 Launches New DLC ‘Separate Ways’...

challenging semester and evolving economic framework

films, series and programs to watch on 20th...

WhatsApp Introduces Channels in Mexico, Replacing ‘States’ for...

Understanding the Risks: A Disclaimer for AASTOCKS.com Users

Sophos and CVA, allies for protection from cybercrime

Super Bomberman R2: A Nostalgic Gaming Experience with...

Apple presents the new iPhone 15

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy