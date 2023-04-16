Home » Kobo Elipsa 2E, the new e-reader with the stylus also for writing
Technology

Kobo Elipsa 2E, the new e-reader with the stylus also for writing

by admin
Kobo Elipsa 2E, the new e-reader with the stylus also for writing

They can store thousands of books, have a battery life that is measured in weeks and you can read them peacefully even in the sunlight. E-readers were born as reading screens, containers of words designed for a specific user who knows what wants.

This is also why they apparently seem to be the most impermeable device to innovation. From the outside, when they’re off, they all look the same: gray tablets, with black-and-white screens, light enough to be held in one hand for long periods of time.

In reality, a lot has changed since 1996 when e-ink technology was born. Ebook readers have become more resistant and lighter devices, they have opened up to audiobooks and in some cases have adopted the stylus to be able to write on them. They are environmentally conscious and make no concessions to audio-visual entertainment. Over time they have become the most radical chic consumer electronics product.

The latest addition, presented a few days ago, is the second generation of Canadian Rakuten Kobo’s e-reader. Let’s say that the strongest competitor of Kindle that today controls this market. Kobo Elipsa 2E is larger (10.3-inch display), has a new stylus (Kobo Stylus 2) that attaches magnetically, and also lets you access Dropbox, Google Drive (coming soon), and import documents and export notes personal to share them.

Find out more

It is billed as the most environmentally conscious e-reader ever. It’s made with over 85% recycled plastic, with 10% plastic sourced from the oceans. The novelty is that they have created a new cover of recycled plastic (97%) to make the e-reader fall asleep when it is closed. It is sold separately and is not cheap (69 euros).

You may also like

Intel said: Arc A750 has 72% more performance...

this sugar predicts Alzheimer’s decades earlier

Total Tank Generals Review – Gamereactor

Not human, but human | DiePresse.com

ASUS’s first handheld game console “ROG Ally” is...

Is the E-SUV with front-wheel drive sufficient for...

The legendary player Winamp will land on Android...

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Ceph Storage at Risk:...

Efficiency has been upgraded again! The latest driver...

Movie finally has a release date

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy