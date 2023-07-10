L’algorithm in Mixed by Erry

We live in an age where many of the things we do or the services we use they work thanks to algorithms without us even realizing it. In fact, when we want to denigrate something and distance ourselves from it, we say that “it’s the algorithm’s fault”, or “you can’t let an algorithm decide something so important”.

As if an algorithm were the curse of an alien species that threatens humanity, and not a method of solving a certain problem based on criteria established beforehand by a human being. I realize that to some this may sound terribly abstract. This is why I recommend watching a small, enchanting film, which has been on Netflix for a few days after having collected numerous awards and praise. Is titled Mixed by Erryis set at the turn of the 90s and tells the true story of 3 Neapolitan brothers who manage to set up an incredible business of pirated cassettes thanks to which they become the first Italian record label (engraved for the younger ones: then music was listened to via cassettes on which magnetic tapes ran, then compact discs arrived, downloads and only recently streaming; end parenthesis).

The film has many merits: one is to show us how the Spotify algorithm works. The premise is that a disc lasted 45 minutes while a cassette had 60 minutes of music. Erry, who wanted to be a deejay, decided not to put random music on it. If you like Duran Duran, you hear it explained, you’ll surely listen to Spandau Ballet too; if you want Sugar you will also like Joe Cocker. And so on. Spotify’s algorithm does nothing but automate what dj Erry did much earlier that digital and social networks enter our lives.

In short, Erry also applied an algorithm without knowing it. Why algorithms are not good or bad per se: they are logical-mathematical tools to help human beings solve problems. We are the algorithms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

