Provider Freenet is again drastically reducing the Green LTE 38 gigabytes – instead of around 44.99 euros, you are now paying 12.99 euros per month for a short time. New to this offer: This time you also save the connection price of 39.99 euros. The bottom line is that this is the best offer that has ever existed for this tariff. Who should access here?

With the Freenet contract, you can surf the LTE network at up to 100 megabits per second (Mbit/s). In addition, the tariff comes with a telephony and SMS flat rate for all German networks, thanks to roaming this also works free of charge in other EU countries. Internet calls via LTE and WLAN as well as the option of activating the contract via eSIM are also on board. Also great: the flexible start of the contract until March 31st.

All details about the Green LTE 38 gigabytes at a glance:

38 gigabytes of LTE data volume (100 Mbit/s) in the Vodafone network

(100 Mbit/s) in the Vodafone network Flat rate for telephony, SMS and EU roaming

VoLTE and WiFi Call capable

eSIM possible

Flexible contract start (until March 31)

24 months minimum contract term

12.99 euros per month (instead of 44.99 euros)

(instead of 44.99 euros) Save connection price of 39.99 euros with SMS

A notice: After the minimum contract period of 24 months, the monthly price increases to the regular 44.99 euros. If you don’t look around for a new offer in good time, you may fall into a cost trap.

For whom is the Vodafone tariff with 38 gigabytes worthwhile?

38 gigabytes is a lot of data. With it you can surf and chat extensively, but also use social media, work or stream series in the mobile network. If you are often on the go and want to surf as independently as possible from WLAN networks, this tariff is worth a look – especially at this price. 12.99 euros is a bargain for the conditions offered. For comparison: For other tariffs with 40 gigabytes of data volume you pay from 30.00 euros upwards with Freenet. The connection price for the Green LTE 38 gigabytes is 39.99 euros – but you can also save these costs with a trick.

Don’t pay a connection fee: That’s how it works!

For the first time, Freenet is giving you the connection price with this Vodafone tariff. You don’t have to do much for this: You send an SMS with the text “AP free” (without special characters) to 8362 within 30 days of activating the contract. The provider will then refund you the 39.99 euros for the connection.

Note: This SMS costs a one-time fee of EUR 0.19.

Alternative from o2: Unlimited data volume in the o2 network

Do you mainly use the mobile network and want to use the data volume for several devices? Then a contract with unlimited data volume can also be worthwhile for you, for example the Free Unlimited Max in the o2 network.

Unlimited LTE data volume (225 Mbit/s) in the o2 network

(225 Mbit/s) in the o2 network Flat rate for telephony, SMS and EU roaming

VoLTE and WiFi Call capable

eSIM possible

Monthly cancellable

39.99 euros per month

39.99 euros connection price

Here you can surf the LTE network at up to 225 Mbit/s, so you’re on the move a little faster than with Vodafone. You can cancel this contract monthly, so you are not tied to a multi-year contract period. But it also costs more: you pay 39.99 euros per month, plus the one-time connection price of 39.99 euros.

