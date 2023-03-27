Presented as the least expensive rocket to produce and send into orbit, a true revolution in aerospace, the unmanned Terran 1 was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 11:25pm on Wednesday, March 22. How did it go? We tell you about it after following the live broadcast from the aerospace startup Relativity Space.

First of all, we can confirm that, while failing to reach orbit, the world‘s first 3D printed rocket was successfully launched nonethelessthus marking an important step forward not only for this new production method, but also for the Californian company behind the innovative vehicle.

Il Terran 1indeed, after a perfect start, unfortunately suffered an “anomaly” during the separation of the second stage, as it headed right into low Earth orbit. A problem on which, at first, the company did not want to provide further details.

However, the result obtained is of considerable scientific interest since, although it failed to reach the predetermined orbit, Wednesday’s launch demonstrated that the rocket (whose mass we recall is 85% printed in 3D) has all the credentials in order for withstand the extreme conditions of take-off.

As pointed out by the Relativity Spacese Terran 1 had reached low Earth orbit, it would have been the first vehicle privately funded to use methane as a propellant to do it on the first try.

However, the characteristics of the rocket are very respectable. 33.5 meters high and with a diameter of 2.2 metersas previously mentioned, almost all of its mass was 3D printed with metal alloys, including the 9 Aeon 1 engines used in the first stage and the Aeon Vacuum employed in the second.

As stated by the construction company, which we recall is based in Long Beach, as can be easily understood, it is the largest object ever 3D printed and was made using the largest metal 3D printers in the world.

Relativity Space he also mentioned that his rockets are 3D printed they use 100 times fewer parts than traditional rocketsthus managing to be built from basic materials in just 60 days.

The company’s next goal, other than reaching orbit, will be produce up to 95% 3D printed rocketusing oxygen and liquid natural gas as fuel in its Terrans, the “propellants of the future”, capable of fueling even a future journey to Mars.

Speaking of the “red planet”, do you know how long it takes to get to Mars?