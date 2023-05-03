Home » “League of Legends: Power of Convergence” will be launched on May 24th, use Ike to show the power of time and space | 4Gamers
“League of Legends: Power of Convergence” will be launched on May 24th, use Ike to show the power of time and space | 4Gamers

As a side story project announced quite early in the “LOL Universe”, “League Side Story: Cohesion Power” with Ike as the protagonist has finally announced that it will be officially launched on May 24.

“Alliance Story: Coalition Forces” is a single-player 2D platform action game developed by Double Stallion Games. As a game that was released in 2019 at the same time as another “Fallen King-League Story”, “League Story: Cohesion” took at least 4 years to wait until it came out, which is considered a good thing.

In this game, the player will become Ike, using his ability to travel through time and space, to explore the big city of Zorn. He and his friends must work together to keep the city safe, but as danger looms and secrets are revealed, Ike finds that no one can be trusted, not even himself.

The official released the promotional trailer and some screenshots. It can be seen that many heroes of “League of Legends” will appear, and some of them will appear as level leaders.

This work will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, GOG, Steam and Epic Games on May 23, 2023.

