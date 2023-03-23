We’ve had some absolute corks of LEGO games over the years. Whether it’s Star Wars, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Marvel, DC, or even simple LEGO originals like the more modern Lego Builder’s Journey or the classic Lego Island. We’re spoiled for choice. Now, 2K is looking to get in on the action, as it has now had a multi-year partnership with the blocky brand to deliver a variety of video games, which kicked off with the now-official and announced Lego 2K Drive.

As you might suggest by the game’s title, this isn’t a platforming adventure like we’ve come to expect from TT Games. No, it’s purely a racing title, but it does sprinkle in LEGO charm to make it more than just endless track racing.

I mean, Lego 2K Drive by Visual Concepts is actually an open world racing game where you can find collectibles, race, complete extra events and side quests, all while customizing and even Create your own vehicles, all in the wonderful world of Bricklandia. Think Forza Horizon, where the game is based on a more arcade-like go-kart racing mechanic, in addition to using realism-targeted sim driving mechanics.

Many of you may immediately think of Forza Horizon 4’s Lego Speed ​​Champions expansion when I bring up this comparison, but it’s worth being clear that the two LEGO experiences feel no more different in practice than that. As I mentioned before, because the gameplay uses go-kart-like physics, you get highly chaotic, fast-paced action, and winning races isn’t just about how well you drive, it’s also about how intelligently you use your pick-ups – like Rockets or spider webs (think Mario Kart’s Blooper ink) — will also react to opposing racers’ attempts to use these abilities.

It all goes a step further here too, as there’s an equipment kit. It’s not like Call of Duty’s current Gunsmith system, but it does allow players to switch the cars they use in the street, off-road, and water slots – these are the vehicles that automatically switch to when you start driving on different terrains. It’s an unusual system that magnifies chaos during play, but otherwise, it’s not noticeable at all.

While I can say that my time with Lego 2K Drive’s racing kit didn’t blow my mind and present something really new, it was a lot of fun and I think Visual Concepts has made a very competent kart racer here. This isn’t Mario Kart – then again, few kart racers can live up to the series – but it’s unique and exciting enough to stand on its own.

But there’s more to Lego 2K Drive than just racing, the game has an open world to explore and a storyline to kick off. Here, you immediately realize that this is a game tailor-made for a younger audience, as the world (divided into smaller biomes with no physical connections) feels rather barren and flat. Besides zooming in as the crow flies to the next match, there are very basic side quests, a bunch of collectibles, minigames (such as short trials or jumps – again think Forza Horizon’s Danger Signs), if not for these rewarding you with experience Being able to go to the next race, I might end up skipping these entirely.

It’s worth adding, however, that Lego 2K Drive’s open world isn’t a behemoth that takes dozens of hours to complete. They’re smaller and more like wide-open playgrounds into which you can throw your car and kill a few hours here and there. In just over an hour of sessions where I had to wander the world, I found myself making a big dent in the tutorial biome and Big Butte’s second spot.

The latter name, in particular, is the perfect reason to talk about the tone of the game as a whole, as Lego 2K Drive has a humor and spontaneity similar to many other Lego creations. It’s goofy, goofy, and full of sharp humor that will tickle the young and even make more mature audiences giggle here and there. That tone is probably the only reason to focus on the campaign and narrative, otherwise it wouldn’t grab the player very well. It feels like it was crafted just so the game would have a narrative, and for no other reason than it features memorable characters and a less-than-climbing plot. But then again, Lego 2K Drive isn’t meant to compete with The Last of Us, and the fact that Visual Concepts is putting more focus on racing and customization is a big positive.

Touching on the racing aspect again, the game will also feature split-screen support, online races, and even future content that will bring more tracks (and more biomes, etc.) to battle. Post-launch support doesn’t mean Lego 2K Drive will be inundated with monetization efforts as I’m told Lego is very strict about this practice, meaning anything that can be spent real money on the game will be a battle pass form, rather than in a way that affects gameplay. Although, given the existence of the Garage customization kit, you probably won’t find much reason to buy the other cosmetic options in the battle pass.

I say this because the Garage system reminds me of the jack-up Lego Builder’s Journey building system, which allows players to create any vehicle they want by placing a collection of hundreds of different building block types on a variety of unique chassis, whether Street car, off-road vehicle or water vehicle. It’s complex, if anything, and a little overwhelming at first glance, but once you start cracking the kit and starting to master the block-placement mechanics that can be a bit clunky, it really starts to blossom into something special and exciting.

I wouldn’t say Lego 2K Drive blew my mind after the three-hour-long preview session, but I did have a good time playing it for the most part, and I think young people in particular (or parents with young kids) will appreciate This game shines. The best part is, you won’t have to wait long to actually play it, as the game will release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch as early as May 19.