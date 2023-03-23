Study tries to overcome resistance by modifying the tumor microenvironment

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most resistant to immunotherapy. A study, coordinated by the Veneto Oncological Institute and the University of Verona, outlines a new way to try to overcome this resistance, by modifying the tumor microenvironment. The research was published in the scientific journal Science Translational Medicine and sees Professor Vincenzo Bronte, Scientific Director of the Istituto Oncologico Veneto – IRCCS and professor of Immunology at the University of Verona, as senior author and correspondent. The funders of the study were the Cancer Research Institute, the Cariverona Foundation, the AIRC, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Merit and EuroNanoMed.

The researchers analyzed a mechanism of evasion from the immunological control implemented by the pancreatic tumor by integrating functional, phenotypic and molecular data and developed … (Continue) read the 2nd page









Keywords |

pancreas,

cancro,

immunoterapia,