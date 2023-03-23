Home Health PANCREAS CANCER, NEW HOPE FROM IMMUNOTHERAPY Tumours
Health

PANCREAS CANCER, NEW HOPE FROM IMMUNOTHERAPY Tumours

by admin

Study tries to overcome resistance by modifying the tumor microenvironment

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most resistant to immunotherapy. A study, coordinated by the Veneto Oncological Institute and the University of Verona, outlines a new way to try to overcome this resistance, by modifying the tumor microenvironment. The research was published in the scientific journal Science Translational Medicine and sees Professor Vincenzo Bronte, Scientific Director of the Istituto Oncologico Veneto – IRCCS and professor of Immunology at the University of Verona, as senior author and correspondent. The funders of the study were the Cancer Research Institute, the Cariverona Foundation, the AIRC, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Merit and EuroNanoMed.
The researchers analyzed a mechanism of evasion from the immunological control implemented by the pancreatic tumor by integrating functional, phenotypic and molecular data and developed … (Continue) read the 2nd page



Keywords |

pancreas,

cancro,

immunoterapia,

See also  Epilepsy: new hopes for treatment from anti-cancer drug

You may also like

Healthy burgers and sandwiches: recipes with and without...

do you know the disease that can arise...

Who says you can’t eat Nutella on a...

Bottleneck occupation geriatric care: 4 innovative ways to...

Women’s health, prevention enters prison (23/03/2023)

15 plants help with pain, infections or sleep...

What is the healthiest fruit of all? A...

Risk of confusion: never decant cleaning agents –...

Insect flours, green light to decrees on labels...

Spahn for tobacco advertising ban

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy