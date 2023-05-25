Home » Leica announced the compact full-frame fixed-focus camera Q3, equipped with 60MP triple-resolution back-illuminated CMOS and flip-out touchscreen #Leica (193945)
Technology

Leica announced the compact full-frame fixed-focus camera Q3, equipped with 60MP triple-resolution back-illuminated CMOS and flip-out touchscreen #Leica (193945)

by admin
Leica announced the compact full-frame fixed-focus camera Q3, equipped with 60MP triple-resolution back-illuminated CMOS and flip-out touchscreen #Leica (193945)

It is already 2019 since Leica announced the last compact full-frame fixed-focus camera Q2. Leica will release the monochrome sensor version Q2 Monochrom at the end of 2020. Leica will announce a new generation of compact full-frame fixed-focus camera Leica in 2023. Q3 inherits the 28mm wide-angle fixed lens design and Leica’s recognizable body shape, and replaces it with a new-generation 60MP triple-resolution back-illuminated CMOS sensor and adds a flip screen.

The suggested price of Leica Q3 is 215,000 yuan

▲ Leica Q3 triple resolution CMOS can choose 60MP, 36MP and 18MP

Leica Q3 adopts triple resolution BSI-CMOS, which can provide 60MP, 36MP and 18MP DNG original files for subsequent processing, or generate JPEG format to apply the classic style of the body; meanwhile, Leica Q3 is equipped with Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH. The fixed high-speed focusing lens provides 17cm close-up shooting in macro mode, and can provide classic equivalent focal lengths such as 35mm, 50mm, 75mm and 90mm through digital zoom. In addition, two new functions of Leica Perspective Control LPC and Leica Dynamic Range LDR are added , making it easier to ensure image quality in JPEG format.

▲ Q3 is the first Q series model to add a flip touch screen

At the same time, Leica Q3 supports 8K video, and provides H.265 and Apple ProRes encoding, which meets the needs of various professional video production streams, and can use USB Type-C, HDMI interface and stabilizer kit, mobile power supply and external recording camera Used together, it has passed the Made for iPhone and iPad certification at the same time, and can be used with Apple devices through the Leica FOTOS cable.

See also  Looking for... - Tech Cycling

▲The screen can be flipped up and down, and the body supports Qi-compliant wireless charging

The Leica Q3 is equipped with a 3-inch touch screen that flips up and down, allowing greater freedom when shooting. The body is also IP52 dustproof and waterproof to ensure reliability when shooting in different environments; in addition, the Leica Q3 is equipped with a BC-SCL6 new battery , and can also be used with Qi-standard Leica wireless charging pad and independent camera handle.

You may also like

Spinoza’s sense of life and yet another alarm...

Sony Project Q: What we already know about...

Jeff Ross: “If we had stuck to our...

DeSantis, Musk and Twitter Spaces: breaking latest news...

Inexpensive AIO with amazing performance, the Xilence LQ240PRO...

Playstation Shwocase, the five most important announcements that...

These paid apps are free today

Ubisoft’s open world mobile game “The Division: Dawn”...

The telephoto lens for overtaking camera phones

Security at a bargain price: Aldi offers WiFi-enabled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy