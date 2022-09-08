Lenovo Tab P11 Plus out of the box | With the coupons, not many people start with electronic products immediately. Tablet PC is one of the popular products, and many users will use it as a laptop. Want to buy a tablet computer with high CP value that can combine work, entertainment and learning? The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus out of the box this time may be an excellent choice.



Rest assured to use without fear of accidental damage 1 year accidental damage protection

Unlike mobile phones and computers, tablets are often shared by a family, especially if there are children at home, and it is the strongest “electronic pacifier”. However, every time I give a tablet to a child, I worry about whether they can hold it steady or not, and whether it will explode. At the same time, many people take their tablets out for use, so the risk of accidental damage is higher than other phones and laptops.

Lenovo provides free *1 year accidental damage protection, professional technicians will only use original parts for free repair once, and will provide an estimated repair time in advance. . Therefore, users can rest assured that children at home will use the tablet for learning or entertainment, and they will no longer be shocked or splashed when they take it out of the street.

11-inch 2K screen streaming advantage

In the experience of using a tablet, there should be many people who will occupy most of the time in entertainment, including streaming movies such as Netflix and Disney +. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus features an 11-inch TDDI IPS screen with 2K (2000 x 1200) resolution, and is certified to stream Netflix in HD with a 400nit LCD screen quality for a good viewing experience even in sunlight.

In addition to the picture, the sound quality of the film is of course a lot. The Tab P11 Plus features 4 Dolby Atmos speakers so that audio can be played in all directions. When reporters use it to watch Netflix, they feel that the volume and transmission of the speakers are surprising, and they don’t need to wear headphones when they are watching TV shows in their spare time.

Combine work, play and study

Tab P11 Plus can meet the needs of users for work and study at the same time. Optional ultra-thin keyboard with built-in trackpad and quick keys can make Tab P11 Plus instantly switch into a laptop to handle paperwork. Optional Lenovo Precision Pen 2 supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt detection for full drawing and note-taking work at any time.

Plus there’s a separate kids account and Google Kids Space, where you’ll find over 10,000 teacher-approved apps and games, as well as hundreds of free books for kids to explore and learn.

Internet access anytime, anywhere

If you often take your tablet out for use, one key point is that you can’t rely on Wi-Fi alone, so some people will choose the mobile data version. Tab P11 Plus supports LTE mobile data, even in an environment without Wi-Fi, you can enjoy the experience of extremely fast network. For users who often take their tablet out, this feature is a must.

*Selected models provide free 1-year accidental damage protection

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Specifications

Processor: MediaTek® Helio G90T Tab Octa Core

Operating System: Android™ 11

Memory + Storage: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM

Display: 11″ 2K (2000 x 1200) multi-touch, 400 nit, NTSC 70%, 60Hz refresh rate

Battery: Capacity: 7500 mAh (min) / 7700 mAh (typ) | 2.0 20W fast charging via MediaTek Power Delivery

Audio: Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos® support

Dimensions (H x W x D): 258.4 mm x 163 mm x 7.5 mm / 10.2 in x 6.4 in x 0.295 in

Weight: From 490 g / 1.1 lb

Lens: Rear: 13-megapixel autofocus with flash / Front: 8-megapixel fixed focus

Network function: WiFi/mobile network (support LTE)