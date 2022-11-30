Let’s Get Fit Chinese version｜Because of Pokemon and MHR, many people have forgotten that Switch is a somatosensory portable game console. In addition to RingFit, which is famous for its ability to lose weight, NS recently released the “Let’s Get Fit” fitness action game, which can perform 100 kinds of exercise training. Toffee, who has 10 years of professional yoga instructor qualifications and a member of the singing and dancing group B.Gs, tried out for HK01 earlier.



Beginners to professional movements have to be practiced

Compared with “RingFit”, “Let’s Get Fit” is closer to a training software operated by Switch. There are 4 professional trainers in charge of different types of training in the game, Jeff, Mike, Lucy, Julia, from simple Warm-up exercises all the way to training to play high-intensity exercises will take you to do.

Compared with “RingFit”, “Let’s Get Fit” is closer to a training software operated by Switch.

👉Dragon Ball Z Bluetooth headset｜Turn on and broadcast the dialogue of Kameba Qigong’s moves｜Built-in Wukong Bidafelly dubbing

The game not only has a Chinese interface, but the 4 coaches also have Chinese dubbing. If players are already familiar with the movements, they don’t have to watch the game screen all the time, and concentrate on doing the movements. It feels like a pro.

The 4 coaches also have Chinese dubbing, I feel so pro.

Must use mainframe + JoyCon to play

Since the JoyCon controller must be used, the game cannot be played with the NS Lite console. The first time you buy the game, you will get a “special sports strap” to buckle the two handles on your hands and feet. If you buy the download version, you have to prepare it yourself.

The first time you buy the game, you will get a “special sports strap” to buckle the two handles on your hands and feet. If you buy the download version, you have to prepare it yourself. (Photo by Zhong Shijie)

Demonstration by professional yoga instructor Toffee

Toffee, a member of the singing and dancing group B.Gs with 10 years of professional yoga instructor qualifications, put on the yoga pants that had become a hot topic on the Internet earlier and tried the game.

Demonstration by professional gal instructor Toffee (photo by Zhong Shijie)

Who is this game for?



Toffee: “Usually I’m too lazy to go out to exercise after work, but I want to stretch my body. “Let’s Get Fit” can be used as a personal trainer at home. It can monitor whether the accuracy and range of the gameplay are sufficient. It is very suitable for friends who learn yoga.” Player Daily training can be carried out through “challenges”. The “plan” in the form of a calendar in the game can manage personal exercise status, continue exercising and confirm the results of hard work. In addition, if you complete the “challenge” or continue to exercise according to the “plan”, you can get “achievements” and “trophies”. The online “leaderboard” allows you to compete with other players for ranking.

Other Toffee demo photos

👉Cold Front Strikes Hong Kong on 11.29｜Electric Kettle Energy Saving Experience + Shopping Tips｜Consumer Council Review of 15 Models

No yoga experience to play with? Is it necessary to be accompanied by a professional?



Toffee has a suggestion for beginners:“This game includes entry-level calisthenics to high-intensity professional movements. The game also has difficulty levels to choose from. People of any age can play it without any problem.”She praised that the game has Chinese (Chinese subtitles, Mandarin voice) and is easy to understand. Beginners or those who do little exercise can follow the instructions in the game to try out the entry-level training.

Beginners follow the instructions in the game to strengthen training step by step, and those with yoga experience can make training plans according to their own abilities.

On the day of the trial play session, nearly 300-pound gaming KOL wandering souls all played the introductory moves with Toffee.The reporter personally tried playing for a while, and it really required a lot of strength. You must warm up before playing, and you need to reserve an appropriate amount of space. Remember to wear shoes and lay a yoga mat to play, otherwise there will be a certain burden on the feet and knees. (Especially for people who have a certain weight and want to lose weight.)

Almost 300 pounds of mobile KOL wandering souls have played the introductory moves with Toffee, so you don’t have to forcefully challenge difficult moves. (Photo by Zhong Shijie)

Game name: “Let’s Get Fit”



Developers: Voxler, Exkee



Agent in Hong Kong: Game Source Entertainment



Game Type: Fitness/Training Game



Compatible Platform: Nintendo Switch™



Release date: November 30, 2022



Price: $248HKD

