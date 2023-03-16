LG announces that production of its Inverter Direct DriveTM (DDTM) motor has exceeded 100 million units. This advanced technology underpins the outstanding performance of LG’s washing solutions and its worldwide popularity.

From 1998 to the end of 2022, LG averaged over 12,000 DD Inverter motors per day. The LG DD Inverter motor is anchored directly to the drum, an innovation that contributes to making LG washing machines more durable – thanks to the absence of a connecting belt – and drastically reducing noise and energy consumption during operation.

Over the years, LG has perfected the DD Inverter motor by continuously improving the technology and its performance to bring ever greater value to people. The company has developed more than 240 technology patents related to DD Inverter motors in Korea and internationally. In 2019, LG applied artificial intelligence (AI) to the DD Inverter motor to further improve its efficiency and effectiveness. Used in premium washers and dryers, the AI ​​DD engine uses deep learning technology to detect the weight of each load and the type of fabrics being washed. Then select the optimal program and the best combination of drum movements among the 6 available to take care of your clothes in the best possible way.

Last year, LG brought its advanced DD Inverter motor to its dryers for the first time. Like washing machines, LG dryers also offer 6 different drum movements (Tumble, Swing, Rolling, Stepping, Scrubbing and Filtration) to increase drying performance and minimize tissue damage. LG’s inverter motor technology, specifically AI DD, was the first home appliance technology to achieve Deep Learning AI Verification by global safety firm (UL) Underwriters Laboratories.

“The number of DD inverter motors produced demonstrates the excellence of our technology,” said Kim Yang-sun, head of the Component Solution Business Unit of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to develop highly efficient technologies that increase the performance and reliability of our products while reducing our impact on the environment.”