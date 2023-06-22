Home » Lies of P and Wolong: Fallen Dynasty Announced – Hong Kong Sina
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Publisher Neowiz and developer Round 8 Studio have announced that their upcoming game Lies of P will be teaming up with Team Ninja’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Unfortunately, we’re not told what that means, and we’ll have to wait until September to find out more. Lies of P will release on PC (Steam and Microsoft Store), PlayStation and Xbox on September 19. If you’d like to try it out, there’s a demo out now – Something P’s Lie: A fantastic puppet that has to break free from its strings in order to glow” target=”_blank”> We think you should.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

