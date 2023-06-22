It is revealed that Li Muhao has a high probability of leaving Shougang in mid-July and returning to his old club Shenzhen – yqqlm

Original title: Li Muhao has a high probability of leaving Shougang in mid-July and returning to his old club Shenzhen

According to news on June 22, according to blogger @球环赵探长, Beijing Shougang center Li Muhao will leave the team and return to his old club Shenzhen Men’s Basketball Team.

Inspector Zhao’s original text is as follows:

According to the inspector’s understanding, Li Muhao, who has played for Beijing Shougang for three seasons, will leave the team and return to his old club, the Shenzhen Men’s Basketball Team.

Li Muhao transferred from Shenzhen New Century to Beijing Shougang in 2019. At that time, he signed a five-year contract with the team. Li Muhao, who was a former national player and an all-star aura, and Fan Ziming, who joined together, greatly strengthened Shougang’s once criticized team. The inside line is quite expected from the outside world. In the first two seasons, in the lineup of Yannis and Xie Libin, Li Muhao was the main rotation inside the team. He once formed a twin tower with Fan Ziming and achieved good results. He averaged 10+6 per game in the 2021-22 season. The data has always been listed in the national team talent pool list. However, in the third stage of last season, after Li Muhao fell ill, he experienced a team coaching change. The new coach Layden advocates offense and likes to play fast, which does not match Li Muhao’s characteristics, and his playing time is compressed: regular He played 34 games in the game, but averaged only 13.8 minutes per game. The data of 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds were the lowest in the past 11 seasons.

As far as the Shenzhen team is concerned, the injuries suffered by Shen Zijie in the playoffs last season and the departure of Zhao Yiming have left the team stretched inside. Recalling old acquaintances is a feasible option. It is reported that Shenzhen management contacted Beijing Shougang as soon as the season ended, hoping to recall Li Muhao. Ahao had played in Shenzhen for 10 seasons before, and only Gu Quan was more “veteran” than him in the team. Sources told the inspector that the boss of New Century can be said to be one of the most humane bosses in the CBA. He has always regarded Li Muhao as his own. , wanting to recall him back to his subordinates.

In the inspector’s view, this is also a win-win operation: Shenzhen has strengthened the inside line, Shougang has saved money, and Li Muhao, who grew up in the south, has returned to his “home”. Now, the 31-year-old Ah Hao can be considered a veteran in the CBA. I wish him good luck. The old man returns and leads the reload.

Media person Yong Fangfang said on Weibo: “As of today, Li Muhao is still training with Beijing Shougang, but the countdown to his departure has indeed entered. It is expected to return to his old club in mid-July. I wish Ah Hao all the best. !”

In the 22-23 season, Li Muhao played 34 games, averaging 13.8 minutes, 3.9 points and 3 rebounds per game.

