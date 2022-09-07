There is no shortage of options for thin and light notebooks in the market, and the appeal of lightness has diminished a lot in today’s tablet PC world, but the same can be said for ThinkPads. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano G2 is the lightest ever in the ThinkPad series at 970g, yet still retains the sturdiness of a ThinkPad. There is no need to compare it with others. The “lightest ThinkPad” alone is enough to sell. After all, buying a ThinkPad is a habit.

Strong specs with limited weight

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano G2, which is only 970g, is the lightest ThinkPad ever made. Even if there are lighter options on the market, in practical application, as long as the model is under 1kg, it is basically the same in terms of portability. The difference is tens to 100g, and I don’t feel that there is much difference. With the premise of less than 1kg, the focus is to return to the overall specification. The X1 Nano G2 uses the 12th generation Intel Core vPro processor, with i5 and i7 models. The default configuration is 16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz memory. Users can also choose a higher-end 32GB version according to their needs. Note that the memory is soldered, it is not easy to upgrade by yourself.

Support Dolby audio-visual effects

Although the ThinkPad should be positioned as a business computer, its multimedia playback capability is surprisingly good. The 13-inch screen has a 2K resolution of 2160 x 1350, plus a 16:10 aspect ratio, the screen looks wider, you can see more content, and has 100% sRGB colors, and supports Dolby Vision, whether it is Whether it is work or entertainment, you can have a more accurate and brighter effect by watching photos. The X1 Nano G2 even uses a Dolby Atmos speaker system for a more enveloping sound. It is worth mentioning that the device is compatible with Dolby Voice, and the 360-degree four-array far-field radio microphone can actively suppress background noise. During online meetings, the audio-visual effect will be improved.

Up to 14 hours of battery life

The performance is good, and the audio-visual effect is also good, but it must be accepted that the body is small and the expansion function is inevitably a bit limited. The expansion interface of the X1 Nano G2 has only two USB-C ports, and one of them is also used as a charging socket. If users need to connect an external storage device, or need to read other memory cards, they must purchase an expansion plug. Fortunately, the battery life of the X1 Nano G2 is not bad, it can be used for up to 14 hours, and there are several security designs reserved, such as the ThinkShield Webcam that can detect whether the user is in front of the computer and lock the function, and the fingerprint authentication login next to the keyboard. System, Computer Vision anti-peeping detection function, are designed for business users.

Conclusion

I tested the i7 version of the X1 Nano G2, and simply tested it with Geekbench 5. After all, there is only a built-in display core, and the figures are only at a reasonable level. The performance is similar to the general notebook under 1kg, and there is not much difference. Therefore, choosing ThinkPad is somewhat addictive. First, its firmness. Although the body is much lighter, the body and joints feel firm. Second, there are some unique designs, such as the red TrackPoint. It is still popular with many users today.

SPEC