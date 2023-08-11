Linda Yaccarino explained why X got rid of the Twitter brand

“We got rid of Twitter”. Linda YaccarinoCEO of the company recently renamed “X”does not mince words to explain why the famous “little bird” was set free forever.

“The rebrand was a release from Twitter,” Yaccarino said in an interview with CNBC. “A liberation that has allowed us to overcome a mentality and thinking that we had inherited,” he added the former manager of Nbc Universalwhere she was head of advertising for ten years.

The character Who is Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter who has nothing to do with Musk by Pier Luigi Pisa 12 May 2023

Yaccarino was chosen by Musk to make ends meet for his company. A company which – by its owner’s own admission – is worth half of what it was paid and which risked going bankrupt.

The CEO also expressed his opinion on the X’s financial situation, stating that the company is “close to breakeven,” the point where total revenues equal total costs. This means that Musk’s company is close to an equilibrium condition in which there are no gains but – this is the real news – no losses either.

Business Elon Musk’s philosophy: “Only the paranoid survive” by Pier Luigi Pisa 11 November 2022

“X will change the way we gather, the way we entertain, the way we transact on one platform,” said Yaccarino, who has been CEO for just eight weeks, of X’s already active new features – the possibility of share very long videosfor example, even of the duration of a film – and to those that will arrive in the future, such as “the possibility of doing video calls through the platform without having to share your phone number.”

When he talks about “transactions”, however, Yaccarino refers to Musk’s project to transform X into an “everything app”, similar to the Chinese WeChat, which users can also use to carry out economic transactions.