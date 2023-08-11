10 Rivers in Heilongjiang Province Exceed Warning Water Levels, Posing Potential Flood Risks





10 Rivers in Heilongjiang Province Exceed Warning Water Level

August 11, 2023 13:51:59 | Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily | Author: Wu Yuxi

Heilongjiang Province is currently facing a water level crisis as 10 rivers have surpassed their warning water levels. This situation has prompted concerns about potential flooding and the safety of communities along these rivers.





According to the Heilongjiang Provincial Hydrology and Water Resources Center, rivers such as Fujin (2) Station, Sanjiazi Station, Jiamusi Station, and Yilan Station, which are part of the Songhua River, have exceeded the warning water level by 0.09 meters to 0.57 meters. Hutou Station, located on the main stream of the Wusuli River, has also surpassed the warning water level by 0.38 meters.

The water levels of the main stream of Heilongjiang and Nenjiang were significantly lower than the warning water levels, ranging from 0.67 meters to 6.57 meters lower for Heilongjiang, and from 0.19 meters to 2.33 meters lower for Nenjiang. However, other river sections were within a safe range, below the warning water level by 0.19 meters to 0.97 meters.

Specific details about the water levels at different stations were provided by the Heilongjiang Provincial Hydrology and Water Resources Center. For example, Sanjiazi Station on the Songhua River had a water level of 123.64 meters, 0.08 meters higher than the previous day and 0.34 meters above the warning water level. Harbin Station was 0.97 meters below the warning water level, with a flow rate of 6090 cubic meters per second. Yilan Station and Jiamusi Station both exceeded the warning water level by 0.09 to 0.57 meters, with corresponding flow rates of 11,300 cubic meters per second and 12,500 cubic meters per second, respectively. Fujin (2) Station registered a water level of 61.07 meters, surpassing the warning level by 0.57 meters. On the Wusuli River, Hutou Station recorded a water level of 56.42 meters, 0.38 meters higher than the warning level, with a flow rate of 3350 cubic meters per second.

Comparing the water levels with previous years, 18 middle rivers in the province showed similar levels to the Xunbila River. However, 10 rivers had water levels that were 0.5-1.76 meters higher, while 7 rivers had levels that were 0.2 meters to 1.19 meters lower.

As of 8 o’clock on the 11th, the Wusuli River, Songhua River, Lalin River, Muling River, Ash River, Mudanjiang River, Suifen River, and Woken River all exceeded the warning water level by 0.07 meters to 1.9 meters. The Suifen River, in particular, surpassed the guaranteed water level by 0.45 meters at the Loutou Station.

Additionally, three small reservoirs in the province were operating beyond the flood limit water level, ranging from 0.03 meters to 0.35 meters.

The current situation with water levels in Heilongjiang Province is a cause for concern. Local authorities and residents are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of communities along these rivers in the face of the potential flood risks.

Reporter: Wu Yuxi

