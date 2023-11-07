Linux Kernel: IT security warning about new vulnerability

The BSI has issued a current IT security advisory for the Linux kernel. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) issued a security advisory for the Linux kernel on November 6th, 2023. The security vulnerability affects the Linux operating system and the Open Source Linux Kernel product.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitHub Advisory Database (As of: November 5th, 2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Linux Kernel Security Advisory – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 4,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,0

Remote attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The temporal score also takes changes over time in the danger situation into account. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 4.3.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability enables denial of service

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

An attacker in physical proximity can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to carry out a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) serial number. CVE-2023-47233 traded.

Systems affected by the security gap at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source Linux Kernel <= 6.5.10 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources of updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitHub Advisory Database vom 2023-11-05 (06.11.2023)

For more information, see:

National Vulnerability Database vom 2023-11-05 (06.11.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for the Linux kernel. This text will be updated as updates are announced. You can see the changes made using the version history below.

November 6th, 2023 – Initial version

