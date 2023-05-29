Space news current 2023: All information about today’s GSLV Mk II launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, which are upcoming and in which mission the GSLV Mk II will be on the road.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the GSLV Mk II:

The exact start time for the GSLV Mk II is currently dated for Monday 05/29/2023 at 05:12.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider GSLV Mk II is the Indian Space Research Organization. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Satish Dhawan Space Centre, India, more precisely: Satish Dhawan Space Center Second Launch Pad. A total of 88 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 25 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is the mission of GSLV Mk II?

The flight of the GSLV Mk II is .

It is a replacement satellite for the Indian regional navigation satellite system. The constellation will offer India an alternative to GPS and will be used for military and civilian purposes. The system is in geosynchronous orbit and is operated by the Government of India.

The GSLV Mk II starts its mission in the geostationary transfer orbit. The geotransfer orbit is an orbit around the earth in which satellites are positioned by launch vehicles in order to finally reach a geostationary orbit.

All information about GSLV Mk II | IRNSS-1J (NVS-01) at a glance:

rocket GSLV Mk II Full name GSLV Mk. II launch service provider Indian Space Research Organization Missionsname IRNSS-1J (NVS-01) Mission type start time 29.05.2023 Orbit geostationary transfer orbit Status started successfully Land IND Location Satish Dhawan Space Centre, India

The last update time for this information is the 29.05.2023at 05:53.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

