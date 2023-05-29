Home » Space news current 2023: All information about today’s GSLV Mk II launch
Technology

Space news current 2023: All information about today’s GSLV Mk II launch

by admin
Space news current 2023: All information about today’s GSLV Mk II launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, which are upcoming and in which mission the GSLV Mk II will be on the road.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the GSLV Mk II:

The exact start time for the GSLV Mk II is currently dated for Monday 05/29/2023 at 05:12.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider GSLV Mk II is the Indian Space Research Organization. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Satish Dhawan Space Centre, India, more precisely: Satish Dhawan Space Center Second Launch Pad. A total of 88 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 25 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

What is the mission of GSLV Mk II?

The flight of the GSLV Mk II is .

It is a replacement satellite for the Indian regional navigation satellite system. The constellation will offer India an alternative to GPS and will be used for military and civilian purposes. The system is in geosynchronous orbit and is operated by the Government of India.

See also  Learning history with a video game - Anna Franchin

The GSLV Mk II starts its mission in the geostationary transfer orbit. The geotransfer orbit is an orbit around the earth in which satellites are positioned by launch vehicles in order to finally reach a geostationary orbit.

All information about GSLV Mk II | IRNSS-1J (NVS-01) at a glance:

rocket GSLV Mk II
Full name GSLV Mk. II
launch service provider Indian Space Research Organization
Missionsname IRNSS-1J (NVS-01)
Mission type
start time 29.05.2023
Orbit geostationary transfer orbit
Status started successfully
Land IND
Location Satish Dhawan Space Centre, India

The last update time for this information is the 29.05.2023at 05:53.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

You may also like

Microsoft Win 11 supports RAR! WinRAR sour burst...

Nintendo’s DMCA warning for developer of Dolphin emulator...

Anycubic Kobra 2 in the test: The best...

Nintendo’s DMCA warning for developer of Dolphin emulator...

Xiaomi climbs the ranking of the 50 most...

Solar energy, from space to Earth with microwaves…

the new standard of connectivity with LED technology

Front load washing machine style game? SEGA announces...

Cybersecurity, the main dangers according to the Italian...

China is safe! Astronauts on the Moon before...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy