Home Technology listen to it on all platforms!
Technology

listen to it on all platforms!

by admin
listen to it on all platforms!

Silicon Valley, the Monday appointment broadcast on Everyeye’s Twitch channel, becomes a podcast to listen to whenever you want on the main platforms. From today, in fact, the episodes of our program conducted by Alessio Ferraiuolo and Riccardo Arioli Ruelli will also be available in podcast formin an integral way.

We therefore introduce a new way to keep up with the programming of the Everyeye tech editorial staff. In fact, with Silicon Valley we tell stories all the news and curiosities from the world of information technologytechnology and consumer electronics, analyzing their impact on politics, society and the economy.

You can listen to Silicon Valley through various platforms on all compatible devices (smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, etc.):

Registration is obviously free and we also recommend activating notifications so as not to fall behind with the episodes, which will last about an hour.

See also  TCL NXTWEAR S XR Glasses Review: The Best Helper for Long-distance Flight Entertainment

You may also like

“Disgaea 7”, which is scheduled to be released...

“Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” Autumn and...

How Cryptocurrencies Fuel Russia’s War

iCUE X Nanoleaf Linkage Measures DOM Aberdeen CORSAIR...

How Cryptocurrencies Fuel Russia’s War

what it is and how to use it...

“Forspoken” development studio Luminous Productions was acquired by...

🎮Burnham’s “BLUE PROTOCOL” Benchmark Software Now Available! Character...

The production of electronic boards: types and components

🎮[突發新聞]’Mildom’ enables real-time distribution of Nintendo games and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy